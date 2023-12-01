The Grinch spreads festive cheer at Wolverhampton hospital

He may have stolen Christmas, but The Grinch has spread festive cheer among the children at a Wolverhampton hospital.

Played by Bernard Moseley from Gornal, he visited New Cross Hospital's children's wards to boost morale.

Insults were hurled, raspberries were blown, and hugs aplenty were given to both patients and staff.

"It's good for kids' morale and a great way to start the festive season," Dr Minoth Kanagaratnam said.

Mr Moseley is playing the lead in The Grinch Stole Christmas pantomime at Brierley Hill Civic from Sunday.

Dr Kanagaratnam, a consultant paediatrician, did a mock scan of the famous festive character and revealed that his daughter five-year-old daughter watched the film at the weekend.

"She is a big fan - when I tell her daddy has been with him she will be ecstatic," he said.

Sarah Lewis, a matron for children's specialities and outpatients at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, was given a big cuddle by the larger than life character.

"He was properly in character and it was great to see because he's a big topic at the moment," she said.

The Grinch was played by 32-year-old Mr Moseley, a self-employed coach to sports and dance teachers, who has also been a children's entertainer for 10 years.

"It's about putting something back and putting smiles on kids' faces," he said. "Making people laugh is priceless and it's good to see people being happy at a difficult time."

