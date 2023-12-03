'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' read from atop lighthouse in Fairport Harbor

Dec. 3—In the Village of Fairport Harbor this weekend, Timothy Purchase, as the Grinch, read "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss from the top of the lighthouse to thousands of spectators below.

The reading took place prior to Fairport's annual tree lighting on the evening of Dec. 2 as part of Harbor Holiday 2023. The daylong event featured trolley rides that stopped at 15 marked spots in more than 30 locations throughout the town.

Via the trolley rides, visitors were able to check out the various holiday activities taking place at businesses, churches, clubs and nonprofit organizations.

"We welcome everyone here," said Pam Morse, Fairport Harbor Heritage Foundation founder alongside Mayor Tim Manross and Kathleen Homyock.

The foundation's mission is to support the community with annual programs and activities like Harbor Holiday, which are intended to enhance the village and help preserve its heritage.

Last year, being that he is a Cleveland Browns super fan, Purchase played a Browns version of the Grinch.

"I also help with the Browns, so I came here and helped out last year," the Painesville resident said. "This year, I came to do it again. The original Grinch couldn't make it, so they asked me to fill in."

For Purchase, putting a smile on kids' faces is the biggest thing for him.

"I was a kid once and the Grinch is probably one of my most favorite Christmas movies of all time," he said. "Jim Carrey is like my idol and mentor in the long run. I kind of act his way. It took a lot of practice, but I had to get it down."

Purchase plans to continue to be involved in community events and dressing up.

"I can keep going," he said. "I also do Painesville Party in the Park. If they want me to come out, I'll dress again and go from there."

According to Manross, thousands of people attend Harbor Holiday throughout the day.

"We've probably had 2,000 people standing here tonight for the Grinch reading," he said, noting that the event has been going on for a long time and has been in charge of it since 2016 alongside Morse.

Harbor Holiday allows for the opportunity to showcase all that's good about Fairport Harbor, from its churches, to its schools and to its local businesses, Manross said.

"It's my favorite day of the year," he said. "We're eternally grateful for all the volunteers. There's many of them who put this day on and come back to visit Fairport Harbor 364 other days of the year. The lighthouse and the Grinch who reads from the top of it — nobody else has that. It's a joy and a privilege to be able to do it."

Although Harbor Holiday is a village-wide event, outside dollars and sponsorships are also brought in, Manross said.

"There's a whole volunteer group that decorates the lighthouse, so there's many groups and too many individuals to mention who pull this off together," he said. "It's a point of pride for us to do this for the kids who come year after year for it."

According to Morse, Dr. Seuss corporate in California was communicated with to ensure the Grinch reading would be OK to do.

"They're proud to have this a part of the arsenal of good that Dr. Seuss does," she said.

Fairport also partnered with the Fairport Harbor Public Library to host a Grinch book signing and photo opportunity.

"We want to promote reading with this," Morse said. "The fun part is good, but we also like the education."

The village's Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place at Memorial Park. Afterward, Santa and the Grinch were available for photos in the park's gazebo. During the same time frame, hot cocoa was served at Fairport Harbor Congregational Church.

Who Village was added to the park this year, Morse said.

"It's something that's unique," she said. "We love it because you not only do you get the tree lighting, but you get to walk through Who Village."