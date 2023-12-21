A ‘Grinch’ stole Kansas City Italian restaurant’s ‘Cannoli Mobile.’ They need help finding it

Right before the Christmas holiday, the owners of a Kansas City Italian restaurant are dealing with a cannoli-related caper.

Jasper Mirabile Jr., co-owner of Jasper’s Italian Restaurant, said someone stole the restaurant’s “Cannoli Mobile” from its parking lot at 1201 W. 103rd St. Tuesday evening. The white Ford van is used for catering orders and has become a popular backdrop for patron’s photos, Mirabile said.

Police responded to Jasper’s around 11:48 p.m. on a report of the stolen vehicle, and were told by a neighboring business owner to call Mirabile. He told officers that remote security footage showed the van was stolen from the parking lot around 11:25 p.m.

Mirabile said the suspects broke a steering wheel lock to take the van. He received a tip last night that it was seen in Kansas City, Kansas.

The vehicle has been stolen twice before. One time, the van was missing for 10 days. Police have previously found it on a golf course in Belton and parked off of Slope Parkway, Mirabile said. Each time, the restaurant has paid to repair damages to the vehicle.

With Christmas just days away, catering orders and deliveries spike over the next few days for Jasper’s and other restaurants. To fill the need without the Cannoli Mobile, Jasper’s is instead relying on family members’ SUVs. Long-time customers and friends have also offered their trucks to help out.

“We got it down now, so I think we’re OK,” Mirabile said. “It’s just a matter of principle. Why would a Grinch come in this parking lot during Christmas and do something like that? It makes no sense.”

Mirabile asks that anyone who sees the vehicle contact the Kansas City Police Department.