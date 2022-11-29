How ‘The Grinch’ stole thousands in light displays from Cobb County city, police say

A group of thieves who haven’t been so jolly is not only stealing the holiday joy but Christmas light displays, too!

The Smyrna Police Department is looking to catch someone whom they call “The Grinch” and his thieving friends.

The incident took place over Thanksgiving weekend, between Thursday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. and Monday, Nov. 28 at 10 a.m.

Authorities say the thieves stole several thousand dollars’ worth of the City of Smyrna light displays around the community center’s pond.

Officials ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone removing the fixtures, to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666. Tips can be reported anonymously.

“Like you, we are extremely upset at the incredible thievery of the individuals who committed this crime and would like to locate them to have a serious discussion about their actions,” the department said.

