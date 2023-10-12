‘Grinch’ swipes skeletons, ghosts, other Halloween decor from homes, California cops say

Police are looking for an early “Grinch” accused of stealing Halloween decorations from homes, California officials reported.

A porch pirate has been making off with skeletons, ghosts and other spooky decorations — along with packages — from outside homes in Pittsburg, police said in an Oct. 11 news release.

“We haven’t even made it to Halloween, and this guy (is) already acting like the Grinch who stole…” police said.

The police department posted several security photos on Facebook of a man approaching porches at night and stealing at least one decorative skeleton.

“Our graveyard crews need your help in identifying him,” police said.

Anyone with information or security photos or video can call 925-646-2441.

Pittsburg is a town in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta about 40 miles northeast of San Francisco.

