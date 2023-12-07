'Grinch' theme returns to three-day Portage Winterfest

Dec. 7—PORTAGE, Pa. — Not even the Grinch can put a damper on this celebration.

Portage Winterfest will be held from Friday through Sunday at various locations throughout Portage Borough. The event will feature entertainment, caroling, a basket raffle, a craft fair, a food sale, children's activities, storytimes, a book sale, sleigh rides, light tours and a parade.

"This is the 15th year, and it's always been our mission to celebrate the holidays through community," said Bonnie Fox, event committee member. "We have a great turnout, and it's a great weekend. Everybody is very cheery and in the holiday spirit."

For a second year, the theme is "Whovilation," based on the holiday classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

"People really enjoyed that theme, so we thought while we had the momentum going, we'd do it for another year," Fox said. "We all have our Grinch memories."

Festival activities will include a basket raffle at Portage Public Library, 704 Main St.; holiday treats and door prizes at 1st Summit Bank, 914 Main St.; a Polish food sale at Hammers Street Church of God, 906 Hammers St.; a soup and bake sale at Bethany United Methodist Church, 700 Farren St.; and the Portage Area Historical Society book sale and model train display at Portage Station Museum, 400 Lee St.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Whovilation Tree Lighting Correlation with the Portage Area High School music department will be held across from the Chatter Box, 900 Main St.

Sleigh rides will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., starting at the Chatter Box. The cost is $5 per person and includes hot chocolate and s'mores.

A highlight on Saturday will be the parade at 2 p.m., followed by treats with Santa Claus at Portage Volunteer Fire Company, 721 Main St.

The Cup of Cheer Hot Chocolate Crawl will begin at 10 a.m. with stops at various businesses. Cost is $5.

A Christmas lights bus tour will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. starting from behind the fire station. Cost is $5.

Entertainment will feature a brass ensemble performance at 7 p.m. at the Chatter Box.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Jim Koban will sing Christmas carols at the Chatter Box, and a holiday concert will be presented at 6 p.m. at Portage Area High School, 84 Mountain Ave.

New this year is a house-decorating contest for borough and township residents to show off their holiday displays.

"There is a trophy and a $500 prize for the best overall," Fox said.

Monetary awards also will be given to the most Christmas spirit and most creative houses.

Fox said those who attend Portage Winterfest will hopefully experience the warmth of the holiday.

"You can't beat the holiday spirit of a small town," she said.

For a complete schedule of events, visit www.facebook.com/PortageWinterfest.