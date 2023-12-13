A Grinch tried to steal Christmas from this NJ community, but the town battled back

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

Days after Franklin Township celebrated its "Christmas at the Center" celebration, the decorated Christmas tree was vandalized.

Franklin Township's police chief said detectives were combing through surveillance video near the tree's location along Franklinville Lake to identify who was responsible for damaging it, according to CBS News.

A volunteer from the recreation committee alerted the community of the damaged tree via Facebook.

But the Grinches who did this didn't steal Christmas.

After the social media post, the owner of Exley's Christmas Tree Farm donated a tree.

"It was the least I could do for the situation," Exley told CBS News. "I'd like to give another one because it's that time of year when you want to give back."

The community held another tree decorating event and also created a new tradition by using family ornaments that represent the families, businesses and town.

"It's going to be about coming together as a community and saying, 'Hey, so what, we're moving on. It's Christmas. Let's have a great Christmas," Rich Daubenspeck told CBS News.

More kindness: Lacey resident took a poke at Walmart then turned the joke into a gift drive

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Act of Kindness: Community received new Christmas tree and create new holiday tradition