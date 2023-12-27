‘The Grinch’ veers off road and crashes his car in ‘unusual’ Christmas wreck, NH cops say

Instead of wondering how the Grinch stole Christmas, police in New Hampshire are investigating how he crashed his car.

Officers responded to an “unusual” wreck the evening of Dec. 25 and found a driver — fully dressed as the Grinch — with a smashed windshield outside a music and event venue in Exeter, according to the Exeter Police Department.

The 31-year-old driver veered off the road and plowed into a mailbox, sign and lights belonging to The Word Barn around 5:50 p.m., police said in a Dec. 27 news release shared to Facebook.

The Exeter resident “became distracted near a curve in the road,” leading to the crash, “significant front-end damage,” his broken windshield and a shattered rear driver’s side window, according to police.

He’s seen in his fuzzy green Grinch costume, paired with a Santa Claus coat, outside his car on The Word Barn’s front lawn in photos provided by the venue and shared by police.

One photo shows him nonchalantly checking his phone as a Santa hat rests on the car’s driver’s seat.

“The Grinch” involved in car crash on Christmas in New Hampshire, according to the Exeter Police Department.

“This was certainly a unique situation,” Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin said in a statement.

“Officers never expected to arrive at the scene to find that an operator was wearing a Grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility,” Poulin added.

The man told officers he wasn’t hurt, according to police, but he was taken to a nearby hospital after first responders evaluated him.

After the wreck, his car was towed, police said.

In a Dec. 26 Facebook post, The Word Barn said the crash destroyed their sign, mailbox and walkway lights.

“Imagine our surprise when we raced outside to assist and found ... the Grinch!?! can’t make this stuff up,” the company wrote in the post.

“We’re extra glad he is ok — but we’ll be without a sign and lights for a spell,” the post said.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Exeter is about 55 miles northeast of Boston.

‘Unusual’ Tesla fire requires 36,000 gallons of water to put out, Alabama officials say

25-year-old dies after being thrown from car during rollover crash, Vermont cops say

Armed ‘Christmas Grinches’ steal gifts, then lead police on Christmas Eve chase, cops say