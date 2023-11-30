Grinch watch: Kyle PD brings back creative holiday PSA campaign

KYLE, Texas - A popular and creative holiday PSA campaign has returned to Kyle.

The "Grinch Watch" began last year as a way to warn residents about porch pirates and holiday thieves, with the Grinch ultimately being "arrested" by Kyle police.

The city decided to bring back the viral videos this year. The new ones feature the Grinch taking a job alongside Kyle’s finest, with numerous references to the popular sitcom, "The Office". However, he soon goes rogue yet again, defacing the city’s iconic water tower, and leaving green graffiti all over town.

There’s even a hotline that people can call if they spot the Grinch around town. It’s (737) 292-6278.

"The reactions have been great. There is just a comment on our post today about a little girl going around tracking where the Grinch has been trying to track him down, being a little detective," said Grant Bowling, audio and film manager with the City of Kyle.

MORE: Grinch watch: Kyle police take fun approach to remind residents of safety this holiday season

"It helps us as a police department interact a lot with the community, which is what we want in Kyle. The citizens love it. We love it," said Officer Dago Pates, with the Kyle Police Department.

There are even "wanted" posters up in Mary Kyle Hartson Park, where Santa will arrive on Friday, Dec. 1 for the annual tree lighting. The festivities begin at 4 p.m.

You can watch the Grinch Watch videos on Kyle’s YouTube page, and learn more about staying safe this holiday season here.