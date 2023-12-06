‘Grinches’ on naughty list for stealing from Lynnwood businesses

Lynnwood Police say “Grinches” seen in surveillance videos “should all be on the naughty list this holiday season.”

Police say the culprits stole merchandise from various businesses in the city.

Lynnwood Police released a video, complete with simulated festive snow, showing photos of the suspects.

If you recognize anyone in the video or know anything about the crimes you’re asked to call Lynnwood PD Det. Galloway with any information at 425-670-5628.