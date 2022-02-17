Grinding Diplomacy Shifts to Munich, Oil Volatile: Iran Snapshot

(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest developments

Diplomacy to restore Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers is grinding to a standstill in Vienna and the focus is now shifting to a key transatlantic security meeting convening in Munich this weekend. Organizers of the conference say the prospects for an agreement with Iran are on the agenda.

Parties to the accord the U.S. abandoned nearly four years ago had signaled a growing optimism that an agreement could be reached -- a mood reflected by oil markets. Yet it’s clear major differences remain on what’s required to roll back advances that have allowed Iran to enrich uranium closer to weapons grade in return for sanctions relief.

Latest coverage

Oil

Oil declined during a volatile session as traders weighed the possibility a deal may be imminent, while tracking tensions over Ukraine that swung financial assets from gold to equities.

The reintroduction of sanctions-free Iranian shipments, as well as the clearing of crude that Tehran has stockpiled, would cool a market that’s been transfixed by the possibility futures could hit $100 a barrel.

