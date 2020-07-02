Grindr's new owners are straight. They say that's OK

After a sale forced by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, Grindr, the gay dating app, has new owners. (Tyler O'Neill / Dreamstime)

The international ownership saga of America's most popular gay dating app, Grindr, came to a close last month when a group of American investors took control of the West Hollywood company.

China-based Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. bought Grindr in 2016 and had hopes of taking the company public in a large stock offering until the U.S. government intervened. Citing fears that the Chinese government could use personal data stored on the app to blackmail U.S. citizens, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States announced that it was forcing Kunlun to sell the company to American owners in March 2019.

A year later,Kunlun reached a deal. A low-profile investment group, San Vicente Acquisitions, bought the company for $608 million.

Then in mid-June, Grindr's employees got to meet some of their new bosses for the first time. Two of the investors in San Vicente, Jeff Bonforte and Rick Marini, announced in a company meeting that they would be Grindr's chief executive and chief operating officer, respectively.

Bonforte and Marini find themselves in the enviable position of taking over a company with solid profits, an active and dedicated user base in the tens of millions, and a leading position in the gay dating market. But they also face challenges.

Grindr has been criticized for its data privacy practices in the past, and as recently as January was banned from Twitter for its handling of user privacy. Users had also criticized the company's racial search filter for years, saying it fostered a culture of racism within the Grindr dating scene (the company announced on June 1 that it was removing the filter in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests).

Grindr's ownership had come under fire as well. Scott Chen, its chief executive under Kunlun, sparked a controversy in 2018 when he said he supported same-sex marriage, but personally believed that marriage is "a holy union between a man and a woman." For many users, that underlined some of the contradictions of having straight men run a gay dating app.

Bonforte and Marini are managing partners at Catapult Capital, a San Francisco private equity firm, and have long careers in technology behind them. Bonforte has founded and run five start-ups, and spent five years as an executive at Yahoo running the internet company's mail and social products. Marini has three start-ups under his belt and extensive experience as an investor.

Both men also identify as straight.

They spoke with the The Times in June, right before taking control of Grindr.

The Times: To be clear, no one on the new ownership team — including the two of you — identifies as LGBTQ, is that right?

Marini: There are 15 members of the senior team that are part of the gay community, and we will continue to work with them as part of our team. And we absolutely have the intention of recruiting more gay members of the community to every level of Grindr, from the lower levels to senior team to the board. I think it's important for the business to be able to hear from real users of the site, so that is a priority for us.

Why do you think you're the right people for the job of running a gay dating company?

Marini: Uh, Jeff, do you want me to take that?

Bonforte: You take it. I’ll critique it.

[Both laugh.]

Marini: If you look at my background and Jeff’s background, we've been running tech companies for 20 years. I have run social sites, I have run subscription-based online sites. And Jeff has run a technology company as a social site and subscription-based companies. So a lot of what is core to the Grindr platform and product from a business standpoint is what we have done.

Jeff and I are both very supportive of the gay community. Both of us have been in San Francisco for roughly 20 years — we both marched in Pride parades, we've both raised money for GLAAD. This is something that we’ve both been supportive of for many years. So even though we may not be gay, we do support the community. We will hire people from the gay community around us. And I do believe that we have the right backgrounds to be able to run this type of business.

Bonforte: It's worth saying as well that no matter who had these jobs, they were going to have blind spots. The diversity of the LGBTQ community is so significant than one voice is not enough anyway. So it would be hubris to think, “I'm gay, and therefore I'm the perfect person to run any business.” I've run businesses where I was not the primary user, and the process by which you do right for the user base, for the business and for the community is the same. You have to listen. You have to be curious. You have to be open. You have to be transparent.