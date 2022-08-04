Griner Gets 9-Year Sentence

The Daily Beast

EVGENIA NOVOZHENINAA Russian court has found WNBA star Brittney Griner guilty on drug smuggling charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison.The verdict came down shortly after prosecutors demanded she be sentenced to nine years and six months behind bars, just six months shy of the maximum punishment provided for by Russian law. The decision was swiftly condemned by U.S. President Joe Biden, who called it “unacceptable” and demanded her immediate release in a statement. The WNBA and NBA al