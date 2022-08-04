Griner Gets 9-Year Sentence
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to 9 years in prison in a Russian court for drug smuggling.
During her Aug. 4 appearance in a Russian court, Brittney Griner became emotional as she explained why she entered a guilty plea in her drug smuggling case.
EVGENIA NOVOZHENINAA Russian court has found WNBA star Brittney Griner guilty on drug smuggling charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison.The verdict came down shortly after prosecutors demanded she be sentenced to nine years and six months behind bars, just six months shy of the maximum punishment provided for by Russian law. The decision was swiftly condemned by U.S. President Joe Biden, who called it “unacceptable” and demanded her immediate release in a statement. The WNBA and NBA al
President Biden said Russia is 'wrongfully detaining Brittney' and called on Moscow to release her immediately.
Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February after being accused of carrying vape cartridges containing hash oil, was found guilty of smuggling illegal narcotics into the country, The New York Times reports.
