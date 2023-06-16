Gripping photos of extreme U.S. weather and climate disasters in 2023 so far

This aerial view shows two cars siting in a large sinkhole that opened during a day of relentless rain, Jan. 10, 2023 in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Every corner of the United States has been affected by a string of violent storms so far this year, some which have reduced entire towns to ruins and led to tremendous losses of life.

Experts expect El Niño conditions to gradually strengthen into the Northern Hemisphere this winter and into 2024, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced June 8. An El Niño is a warming of sea surface temperature in the eastern Pacific Ocean that can affect global weather and increase the risk of natural disasters, such as floods in some areas and droughts in others, and occurs every 2-7 years on average.

According to the Climate Prediction Center "the odds of it becoming a strong event at its peak are pretty good, at 56%. Chances of at least a moderate event are about 84%." As of June 8, the U.S. had nine confirmed weather or climate disaster events that resulted in the deaths of 99 people and caused losses of more than $1 billion in each disaster, according to NOAA.

Here's how El Nino typically impacts U.S. winter weather. However, not all impacts occur during every event, and their strength and exact location can vary.

Near the halfway mark of 2023, photos highlight the extreme weather that battered Americans across the nation these last six months.

Nurse Katie Leonard, left, hands a cup of hot tea to Patsy Costello, 88, as she sits trapped in her vehicle for over an hour on Astrid Drive in Pleasant Hill, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Costello drove her car on the flooded street thinking she could make it when it stalled in the two feet of water. After two hours the water had receded about a foot making it easier to rescue her. Police were called but stood by and watched after calling in a tow truck to help pull the car out of the water. Nurse Katie Leonard, of Pleasant Hill, lives down the block used her kayak to bring Costello hot tea, blankets, food and a phone to call a friend.

A vehicle turns around on a flooded road in Sebastopol, California, on Jan. 5, 2023. - Excessive rain, heavy snow, and landslides are expected to wallop California through Thursday as winter storms rip across the western US coast, prompting Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

While holding signs, missionaries and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Bennet Lim, 21, left, and Jack Bodmer, 18, are enveloped in water as commuters give them a splash during the first major storm of the year in Chino, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

A tree collapsed and ripped up the sidewalk damaging a home in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" — storms that are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.

Caltrans crews work to clear a mudslide on Highway 17 that resulted from heavy rain from an atmospheric river storm in the Santa Cruz Mountains, south of Glenwood Drive in Scott's Valley, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Local resident Fidel Osorio rescues a dog from a flooded home in Merced, California, on Jan. 10, 2023. - Relentless storms were ravaging California again Tuesday, the latest bout of extreme weather that has left 14 people dead. Fierce storms caused flash flooding, closed key highways, toppled trees, and swept away drivers and passengers -- reportedly including a five-year-old-boy who remains missing in central California.

Pauline Torres carries belongings from her flooded Merced, Calif., home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Following days of rain, floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in the Planada community of Merced County, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Preston Tucker places personal items on a truck tailgate after they were salvaged from a flooded home on Jan. 11, 2023, in Planada, California. The Central Valley town of Planada was devastated by widespread flooding after a severe atmospheric river event moved through the area earlier in the week. The San Francisco Bay Area and much of California continue to be drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads, and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through the end of the week.

In an aerial view, homes are seen surrounded by floodwaters on Jan. 11, 2023, in Planada, California. The Central Valley town of Planada was devastated by widespread flooding after a severe atmospheric river event moved through the area earlier in the week. The San Francisco Bay Area and much of California continue to be drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads, and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through the end of the week.

Workers remove debris from railroad tracks after a tornado passed through downtown Selma, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma Ala..

A house is submerged in floodwaters from the Salinas River near Chualar, California, on Jan. 12, 2023. - A "relentless parade of cyclones" hitting California was expected to shift farther to the north, the US National Weather Service said Thursday, as the region continued to struggle with massive floods and landslides. At least 18 people are known to have died in the recent series of storms that have lashed the western US, bringing rainfall levels not seen in 150 years to some places.

Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River overflows its banks on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

A woman sits with a baby among trees that were swept into the ocean by recent storms and washed ashore on the beach in Capitola, Calif. on Jan. 15, 2023. Soggy Californians on Sunday wearily endured their ninth successive storm in a three-week period that has brought destructive flooding, heavy snowfalls and at least 19 deaths, and forecasters said more of the same loomed for another day.

Ryan Orosco, of Brentwood, carries his son Johnny, 7, on his back while his wife Amanda Orosco waits at the front porch to be rescued from their flooded home on Bixler Road in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. The last in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California.

Vehicles drive along a roadway plowed of snow after a series of atmospheric river storms on Jan. 20, 2023, near South Lake Tahoe, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms over the last three weeks which led to record rainfall, widespread flooding, and 20 deaths. The storms also delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill.

Flares burn at refineries east of the Sam Houston Parkway where a tornado was reported to pass along Mickey Gilley Boulevard near Fairmont Parkway, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Pasadena, Texas.

The damage caused by a tornado to Beamer Place Apartments in Houston is seen on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP) ORG XMIT: TXHOU171

A piece of a building is wrapped around a tree where a tornado was reported to pass along Mickey Gilley Boulevard near Fairmont Parkway, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Pasadena, Texas.

Kelsey Vining gets a push from Court Vining as she sleds down an icy sidewalk with dogs Mr. Riggins, left, and Gertie on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Richardson, Texas. Dallas and other parts of North Texas are under a winter storm warning through Thursday.

A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States.

Pamela Cerruti walks through floodwaters inside her daughter's laundry mat, Pajaro Coin Laundry, on Salinas Road in Pajaro, Calif. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A levee failure prompted overnight evacuations on Friday, March 10, and into the next day.

People shovel snow off roof of the Truckee Elementary School on March 14, 2023.

People get rescued by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation law enforcement from a flooded neighborhood after heavy rain in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 13, 2023. - Torrential rain has drenched much of greater Miami, leaving cars stranded and forcing the closure of schools and Fort Lauderdale's airport until at least Friday.

Chris Caywood (L) and Heather Caywood walk towards their home that was inundated with flood water on April 14, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Nearly 26 inches of rain fell on Fort Lauderdale over a 24-hour period causing flooding.

Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Nearly a foot of rain fell in a matter of hours in Fort Lauderdale – causing widespread flooding, the closure of the city’s airport, and all public schools, and the suspension of high-speed commuter rail service.

A sandbag levee protects the business district from Mississippi River floodwater on May 1, 2023, in Savanna, Illinois. According to the National Weather Service, the river is expected to crest in the area today and is expected to remain at a major flood stage through the weekend.

Kayakers float down a flooded street, Monday, May 1, 2023, in downtown Davenport, Iowa. The rising Mississippi River is testing flood defenses in southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois as it nears forecast crests in the area Monday, driven by a spring surge of water from melting snow.

A flag is surrounded by floodwater at the Riverview RV Park on May 1, 2023, in Bellevue, Iowa. Although the Mississippi River crested in the area on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, the river at Bellevue is not expected to drop below the major flood stage until next weekend.

A rubber duck floats in the middle of a street covered with floodwater from the Mississippi River near downtown on May 2, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. According to the National Weather Service, the river crested in the area today but is expected to remain at major flood stage into next week.

Contributing: Doyle Rice

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos of extreme storms, air, floods and more 2023 climate disasters