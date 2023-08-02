Grisham recalls when Trump taught her a method of lying

WFTS-Tampa

A missing Florida woman who was last seen more than two months ago is now considered "missing and endangered," according to the Auburndale Police Department. The department said the last known contact with 38-year-old Tonya Lee Whipp was via phone/social media between May 28 to June 1 of this year. Whipp was last seen in the Auburndale area. Prior to moving back to Auburndale, where she was from, family members say she lived in the Venice area for roughly five years. Whipp was reported missing on June 29. She is white, approximately 5'7", with light brown hair.