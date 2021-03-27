Grisly details emerge in Sunport bodies case

Mar. 26—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities have charged a man in the deaths of his ex-wife and her two friends earlier this month in Grants.

Sean Lannon, 47, is charged with three open counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and 14 counts of tampering with evidence in the deaths of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, and Jesten Mata, 40.

The three disappeared from Grants last month and were found dead — along with Randal Apostalon, 60 — in Apostalon's truck in a parking garage at the Albuquerque International Sunport earlier this month.

Apostalon had been bludgeoned to death and Jennifer Lannon, Mata and Miller had all been shot and all three were inside plastic bins. Mata and Miller had been dismembered.

Lannon is currently behind bars in New Jersey in connection with a homicide he allegedly committed there after fleeing New Mexico.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court:

The case kicked off with the disappearance of Miller on Feb. 1. His truck was found days later abandoned in Grants near the Lannon home.

On Feb. 10 Sean Lannon told police his ex-wife had run off with Mata to Arizona and they were probably with Miller. Lannon said he had recently moved out of the home in Grants and he and the three kids were staying with a friend in Albuquerque.

A day later, a man told police Sean Lannon had killed the three because Mata was having an affair with his ex-wife. The man said Sean Lannon had been asking people to borrow an electric saw and he had seen Lannon give a gun to Daniel Lemos.

Police searched the Lannon home and found carpet ripped up in places and mattresses removed from the home. On Feb. 24 Sean Lannon was arrested in Albuquerque on an unrelated warrant, and he was taken to Grants for questioning.

Sean Lannon told Grants police he had borrowed Miller's truck and left it where it was found abandoned. He said his ex-wife and Mata were having an affair but denied killing anyone.

Sean Lannon told police he had borrowed a gun from Mata and later gave it to Lemos, who he said was "a very violent person" and "capable of getting rid of bodies by feeding them to his pig."

"Lannon was deceptive during the interview and attempted to direct the investigation toward Danny Lemos and away from himself," a detective wrote.

A woman who picked up Lannon in Grants after he was released from jail told police he had mentioned that there was a "manhunt" for Daniel Lemos in the disappearances and "was laughing about it."

On March 5, the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, Miller, Mata and Apostalon were discovered in the back of Apostalon's truck at the Sunport. Miller and Mata had been dismembered. Jennifer Lannon was not.

All three had been shot to death and placed in plastic bins along with clothing, tools and other belongings.

Two men told police they helped Sean Lannon move plastic bins from Grants to Albuquerque on Feb. 17 but had no idea what was inside as Lannon would not let them touch the containers.

Afterward, police identified three separate women who allowed Lannon to store things in their storage sheds around Albuquerque.

One woman who Lannon and his children stayed with in Albuquerque said he had asked to store things in her shed in February and showed up to her house "all bleached out."

She said he was covered in bleach from the waist down and his hands were blistered and cut from cleaning something so vigorously. The woman told police Lannon had said he had to clean up after "someone had died" at the home in Grants.

The woman said Lannon was often armed with a gun when he was staying with her and she found a bullet in the couch where he had been sleeping with the children. She told police Lannon was into some "weird (expletive)," was using meth, left the kids with her often and talked badly about his ex-wife "all the time."

At one point, the woman said she became afraid of Lannon and began staying in her daughter's room at night with the door locked. After U.S.Marshals arrested Lannon in St. Louis Missouri, detectives traveled there to interview him.

Lannon told police he caught his ex-wife and Mata having sex at their home and the pair had "drugged" the kids to sleep. He said Mata left and Jennifer Lannon tried to kill herself by overdosing because she thought the kids were dead.

Lannon told police that when he discovered Jennifer Lannon still had a pulse he shot her in the head and was about to kill himself when he heard one of the children "cry out." He said he put his ex-wife's body in a container in the backyard and used her phone to lure Mata to the home a week later.

Lannon told police he shot Mata in the back of the head and said Mata had shown him "sexually explicit" photos of Lannon's son with Miller and Lemos. He said it took another week to lure Miller to the home, and he shot him in the garage and then began beating him.

Lannon told police he dismembered Miller and Mata in the garage using handsaws, put them in containers and left them in the backyard. He said he stored the containers in various storage sheds in Grants and Albuquerque before leaving town.

Lannon told police he killed Apostalon the same day he was arrested by Albuquerque police and taken to Grants for questioning. He said he hired Apostalon to move the containers to another storage unit and, when Apostalon asked for more money, he killed him.

Lannon told police he was on his way back to New Mexico to kill Lemos.