Griswold man charged again with sexual assault

Aug. 6—GRISWOLD — A local man is facing sexual assault charges for the second time in less than two months.

Dennis J. Woodworth, 53, of 15 Edward Avenue, was charged Thursday with risk of injury to a child, first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree sexual assault.

This comes two months after Woodworth was arrested in June on a warrant after a 15-year-old victim disclosed to counselors at Griswold High School that a man allegedly had touched her inappropriately in two separate incidents despite her objections.

Woodworth has a history of sexual assault. In 1994, he was convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury or impairing morals of children.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit for the most recent charges, a witness reported to the Department of Children and Families following Woodworth's June arrest that the 11-year-old victim said Woodworth touched her inappropriately and coerced her to take part in sexual activities for years.

Woodworth, who has been held at Corrigan Correctional Center in Montville since his June arrest, was arraigned Thursday and held on a $500,000 bond.