Griswold men arrested on firearms charges after shot fired in Jewett City

Apr. 27—GRISWOLD — Police arrested two Griswold men Monday on firearms charges following a report of a bullet hitting the side of a home and an hourlong standoff with troopers, according to an incident summary from Connecticut State Police.

Nicholas Laliberty, 32, of 90 Ashland St., Apt. D, is charged failure to report a lost assault weapon or firearm, second-degree breach of peace, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, reckless endangerment and illegal manufacture of a firearm (failure to obtain a serial number or engraving).

Christopher Marsh, 32, of 9 Fogarty Road is charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace and illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Police said there were no injuries.

State troopers responded to a report Monday afternoon of a bullet striking the side of a residence and saw a bullet inside a residence when they arrived, the report said.

Police identified the location from which the bullet was fired and tried to make contact with people inside that residence. Police said that after about an hour of verbal commands from troopers, Laliberty and Marsh exited the residence and were taken into custody. Both were held on a $200,000 bond.

Jewett City residents got a text message alert shortly after 5 p.m. telling residents of Ashland Street to stay inside until further notice for an active police investigation. Within an hour, the shelter-in-place order was lifted but the street remained closed while police investigated.

