Griswold student text messages spur police well-being check

Oct. 1—State police went to the home of a Griswold public school student for a well-being check Wednesday afternoon after the student sent a friend and classmate concerning text messages.

According to the state police's public information office, officers from Troop E in Montville went to the student's home shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police decided the student needed a medical evaluation, so the student was transported to an area hospital.

State police were "advised by a school security officer in town that a friend of the juvenile in question received text messages from the juvenile, which caused concern for the juvenile's wellbeing," Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno wrote in an email. "This incident is classified as a non-criminal medical call, and no further information has been authorized for release."

Griswold Public Schools Superintendent Sean McKenna said the administration and the director of school safety have been working with police to "assess, monitor and address the situation."

"We are happy to report that there are no credible threats to students staff, and/or our schools," McKenna wrote in an email. "Because of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), we are not at liberty to disclose or discuss any more details that would potentially violate student and family confidentiality."

