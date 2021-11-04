Griswold triple-murder trial loses four jurors, case delayed

NEW LONDON — The trial of a Hartford man accused in a 2017 Griswold triple-murder has been pushed off a few days as lawyers in the case work to replace several jurors.

The trial of 30-year-old Sergio Correa, initially slated to begin on Monday in New London Superior Court, is now scheduled to start on Nov. 12. The postponement was prompted by the dismissal of four jurors previously set to hear and make a finding in the case.

After a months-long process, 12 jurors and six alternates were selected in September. But four of those individuals were recently excused by Judge Hunchu Kwak for “good cause,” Correa’s lawyer, Joseph Lopez, said on Thursday.

Lopez said juror selection resumed on Wednesday when two new jurors were selected. He said the selection process is expected to continue this week.

A juror can be eliminated under the “good cause” rule ahead of a trial for a number of reasons. Those range from the economic hardships a long trial might cause – Correa’s trial is expected to last weeks – or a family, illness or other issue that arose between initial jury selection and the start of the proceedings.

Correa is charged with killing Kenneth, Janet and Matthew Lindquist in the hours before and after midnight on Dec. 20, 2017 at the family’s 70 Kenwood Drive home as part of a scheme to steal rifles.

On Tuesday, Lopez and his team wrapped up motion arguments that seek to exclude several pieces of evidence and testimony expected to be presented by the state at trial. Over the course of a month, Lopez and his co-counsel, Corrie-Ann Mainville, argued Correa’s iPhone and car should not be introduced as evidence, citing, among other things, an alleged lack of probable cause by police for the seizures.

While the hearings included testimony from several witnesses – including police, cell phone data extraction experts and Correa’s half-sister – the defendant’s ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Vicento, did not take the stand last month.

Lopez said Vicento has entered into an immunity agreement with prosecutors that calls for her to testify against Correa in exchange for not being charged with any crimes that she may admit to while on the witness stand.

Vicento, who was a key state witness during Correa’s 2019 probable cause hearing, previously testified Correa warned her days after the murders to stay away from his sister because “she was crazy,” she testified.

“He said ‘he did the dad and she did the mom,’” Vicento said. “I didn’t understand until I watched the news about a big fire and people had died.”

She told state police detectives during a May 15, 2018 interview that she did not come forward with the information until months later because she was “fearful for her life and the lives of her children,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Vicento has a pending case in Hartford Superior Court where she is charged with two counts of third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and three counts of risk of injury to a child. According to the state’s judicial website, Vicento is enrolled in a family violence program and has not yet pleaded to the December 2019 charges.

Vicento’s lawyer, Christopher Duby, could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

Correa’s half-sister, Ruth Correa, has also hammered out an agreement with the state. But unlike Vicento, Ruth Correa’s plea deal calls for her to serve as a state’s witness in exchange for a 40-year sentence on the three counts of felony murder she pleaded guilty to in May.

Both Correas are charged with murder with multiple victims, three counts of felony murder, home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree arson and second-degree arson.

Ruth Correa previously testified the Griswold robbery was planned by her sibling and 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist as part of a drugs-for-guns-swapping scheme in which the younger Lindquist agreed to help stage a robbery at his parents’ home for heroin.

She previously confessed to helping her brother stab Matthew Lindquist to death with a machete and hiding his body in a section of woods – the corpse would not be found for months - but denied taking part in the two parents’ murders – an assertion Correa disputes.

Janet Lindquist died of blunt injuries to her head and smoke inhalation, while her husband died after suffering skull fractures and other head injuries, according to a warrant in the case.

