Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$1.9m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Strategy Officer & Investor Relations Darren Veenhuis made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£954k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.52 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.34 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Grit Real Estate Income Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Grit Real Estate Income Group insiders own about UK£12m worth of shares. That equates to 7.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Grit Real Estate Income Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Grit Real Estate Income Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Grit Real Estate Income Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

