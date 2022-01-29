Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.0m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Strategy Officer & Investor Relations Darren Veenhuis bought UK£954k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.52 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.35. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Grit Real Estate Income Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insiders at Grit Real Estate Income Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Grit Real Estate Income Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£1.9m worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.9% of Grit Real Estate Income Group shares, worth about UK£10.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Grit Real Estate Income Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Grit Real Estate Income Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Grit Real Estate Income Group (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

