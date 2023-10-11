Grizzle named Mountain West freshman of the week

Oct. 10—University of Wyoming volleyball player Sierra Grizzle was named the Mountain West freshman of the week Monday after a pair of strong performances for the Cowgirls.

Grizzle, who earned her first player of the week nod, had a solid week in the back row defensively in the Cowgirls' two home wins last week. Making her first two career starts at libero, Grizzle averaged 3.86 digs per set while UW defeated Border War rival Colorado State in four sets and swept San Jose State 3-0. Grizzle also tallied 10 assists for the week.

The week started with Grizzle recording a career-best 17 digs against CSU. Grizzle also set a career-high with seven assists in the win while tallying a pair of service aces.

The week concluded with another double-digit dig performance from Grizzle, as she added 10 to go along with a trio of assists. Overall, Grizzle led a Cowgirls defense that held its two opponents to just a .146 hitting percentage in the two matches.

It was the third time this season a UW student-athlete has taken home MW player of the week honors.

Grizzle and her teammates head on the road this with trips to New Mexico on Thursday night and Air Force on Saturday morning.

