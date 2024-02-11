Grizzlies drop seventh in a row, 115-106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miles Bridges scored 25 points, newcomer Vasilije Micic added 18 points and nine assists and the new-look Charlotte Hornets snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 115-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Brandon Miller added 18 points to help the Hornets win at home for the first time since Jan. 19. Micic joined Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Davis Bertans and Seth Curry in the Hornets’ rotation for the first time after Charlotte dealt mainstays P.J. Washington to Dallas and Gordon Hayward to Oklahoma City on Thursday. Williams, who played in high school in Charlotte, had 15 points and eight rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 29 points for the Grizzlies. They have lost eight straight and played without seven injured players.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.