Are the Grizzlies legit contenders in the West?
USA TODAY Sportss Jeff Zillgitt and Matt Eppers breaks down the Memphis Grizzlies and how Ja Morant is the driving force behind their success.
USA TODAY Sportss Jeff Zillgitt and Matt Eppers breaks down the Memphis Grizzlies and how Ja Morant is the driving force behind their success.
Just a few weeks ago, the Steelers came to Kansas City for a matchup with the Chiefs and got trounced 36-10. The game wasn’t even as close as the final score indicates. Pittsburgh didn’t score until late in the third quarter and didn’t have a touchdown until late in the fourth. But now the two [more]
The Steelers have plenty to worry about this week.
Warning: The following contains spoilers from this week’s episode of Chicago P.D. Proceed accordingly. Chicago P.D.’s Kevin Atwater really can’t catch a break. Wednesday’s episode, titled “Lies,” saw the Intelligence cop finally come clean to Celeste, who was more upset about the lie than his real occupation. When Atwater brought up that she hated cops, Celeste […]
A woman claimed on Instagram that she found $300,000 in a duffel bag Nelly lost—and that she was only given $100 when she returned it. Nelly has now responded.
How did a Delaware man get a job offer from Tom Brady? Here's everything you need to know.
Jordan Davis shared a special moment with the Redcoats following the national title win
This is just mind-boggling!
The bottle's retail price on the Van Winkle website is $300, but resellers are cashing in, pricing the bourbon around $6,000 on some liquor sites.
Just three legs into Season 33, The Amazing Race hit teams with an unprecedented bombshell: For the first time in the show’s history, production was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was February of 2020 when the show filmed Wednesday’s episode, during which teams hustled and bustled through Glasgow, Scotland. But before we get […]
Having received a SAG nomination Wednesday for her performance as Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s childhood memoir film Belfast, Caitríona Balfe said she had been texting with co-star Jamie Dornan, who she said was “super excited” for both her and for their nomination as an ensemble cast. However, Balfe admitted to feeling some disappointment that Dornan, […]
Lia Thomas, who has been at the center of controversy for a perceived advantage, finished 3.27 seconds behind fellow transgender swimmer Iszac Henig.
Shortly before the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took aim at him over play-calling.
“Can you beat Halo Infinite on Legendary without firing a bullet?” That’s the question posed by Tom, a Halo speedrunner and YouTuber who, like many Halo speedrunners and YouTubers, is on an endless mission to push the first-person shooter to its limits. Turns out, the answer is very much “yes.”
Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world No 4, says Novak Djokovic has made his vaccinated rivals "look like fools" as he has been "playing by his own rules" during the Australian visa furore.
The Broncos are now one step closer to likely being sold.
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts on the Spartans' new football schedule for next season, unveiled Wednesday
One of the best stories in recent years has been authored by Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who has fought through addiction to become one of the best players in the NFL. He has missed time in recent weeks due to injury and COVID. On Wednesday, he explained that not playing has made it harder [more]
Thielen isn't putting all of the blame on Zimmer and Spielman.
South African top-scorer Keegan Petersen praised the quality of India's bowling after his side fell short of the tourists on the second day of the third Test at Newlands on Wednesday.
Current 'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider has won 29 consecutive games on the quiz show and earned more than $1 million. Read how many records she has broken and how fans have reacted.