Grizzly with 3 cubs killed after it breaks into cabins in search of food, officials say

A grizzly bear with three cubs was euthanized after it became “severely food conditioned” in Montana, wildlife officials said.

There were multiple reports of the bear breaking into buildings, cabins, chicken coops and outdoor freezers in search of food around Eureka, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in an Oct. 11 news release.

Wildlife officials said they previously captured this bear and relocated it because of conflicts with people in Lincoln County.

Bear specialists decided to capture the bear again and euthanize it, officials said.

Two cubs going to Montana zoo

Two cubs were captured, but wildlife officials couldn’t find the third cub.

These cubs were taken to the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone, wildlife officials said. They will be moved to ZooMontana in Billings.

A bear becomes food conditioned when it searches for unnatural food sources, destroys property for food or becomes aggressive toward people, officials said.

The bear has to be euthanized because “hazing and aversive conditioning are unlikely to be successful in reversing this type of behavior,” officials said.

Grizzly bears were listed as a threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1975 in the lower 48 states.

They are protected at a state and federal level, making it illegal to “harm, harass, or kill grizzly bears, except in cases of self defense or the defense of others.”

Eureka is in northwestern Montana, near the Canadian border.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

