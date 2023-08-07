Grizzly bear attacks worker in a ‘surprise encounter’ in Wyoming creek, officials say

A grizzly bear attacked a man in a “surprise encounter” in a Wyoming creek, wildlife officials said.

The man was doing survey work Aug. 5 in the Sheridan Creek drainage in the Shoshone National Forest near Dubois, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said in a news release.

After the “sudden” encounter, the man didn’t have time to deploy bear spray, so he dropped to the ground, covering his neck and head, wildlife officials said.

He didn’t fight back and eventually the bear left, officials said.

The man called 911 and was flown to a hospital for his injuries.

Wildlife officials said they tried to use a drone to look for the bear but could not find it.

They said the bear’s behavior was “aggressive defensive” based on the close encounter and the man’s wounds.

Because of this, wildlife officials have no plans to find the animal.

“We want to wish the individual a quick and successful recovery,” said Lander Regional Wildlife Supervisor Jason Hunter. “His split-second reaction to this sudden, defensive encounter with a bear was the best possible response to this unfortunate situation.”

Both black bears and grizzly bears live in Wyoming.

Dubois is in northwestern Wyoming, about 50 miles southeast of Grand Teton National Park.

What to do if you see a bear

Bear attacks in the U.S. are rare, according to the National Park Service. In most attacks, bears are trying to defend their food, cubs or space.

There are steps people can take to help prevent a bear encounter from becoming a bear attack.

Identify yourself: Talk calmly and slowly wave your arms. This can help the bear realize you’re a human and nonthreatening.

Stay calm: Bears usually don’t want to attack; they want to be left alone. Talk slowly and with a low voice to the bear.

Don’t scream: Screaming could trigger an attack.

Pick up small children: Don’t let kids run away from the bear. It could think they’re small prey.

Hike in groups: A group is noisier and smellier, the National Park Service said. Bears like to keep their distance from groups of people.

Make yourself look big: Move to higher ground and stand tall. Don’t make any sudden movements.

Don’t drop your bag: A bag on your back can keep a bear from accessing food, and it can provide protection.

Walk away slowly: Move sideways so you appear less threatening to the bear. This also lets you keep an eye out.

Again, don’t run: Bears will chase you, just like a dog would.

Don’t climb trees: Grizzlies and black bears can also climb.

