Grizzly bear found dead by photographer outside Yellowstone National Park; investigation launched

Federal wildlife officials are investigating after a grizzly bear appears to have been killed near Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, according to reports and photos from the scene.

Photographer Amy Gerber reportedly spotted the dead bear along North Fork Highway early Monday in between Yellowstone and the town of Cody, which is about 60 miles from the park's east entrance.

Her photos of the bear found about 14 miles outside the park went viral on Facebook.

A representative for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service confirmed to CBS News the agency is investigating the incident, saying "due to the nature of ongoing investigations we are unable to comment further at this time."

A U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY on Thursday.

Official cause of death unclear

According to the Cowboy State Daily, there was speculation the animal was hit by a car, but Gerber told the outlet she believes the bear was shot.

"This was a big bear," she told the outlet. "I'm guessing at least 500 pounds. If it had been struck by a car, especially the way cars are built these days, there would have been car parts all over the highway."

Video Bear jumps out of school dumpster as West Virginia principal sprints away

'They get scared' Mama bear caught on camera leading cubs away from busy road in Maine

In this July 6, 2011 file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park.

Stay at least 100 yards away

According to the National Park Service, male grizzly bears come out of hibernation in early March.

Among guidance for bear safety, park officials instruct visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from the animals, never feed them, don't run upon encounters, report sightings to park rangers, stay alert and learn about carrying bear spray.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grizzly bear dead in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park, Cody