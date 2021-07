Reuters

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Celebrity Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, known for his work in exposing the criminal underworld, was fighting for his life after being shot on an Amsterdam street, officials said on Tuesday. "He was seriously wounded and is fighting for his life," Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said in a televised news conference. De Vries won an international Emmy Award in the current affairs category in 2008 for his work investigating the disappearance of teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005.