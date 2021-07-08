Grizzly bear pulls woman out of her tent in Montana, kills her

Storyful

A desert bighorn sheep was spotted effortlessly bounding across a canyon wall in Colorado National Monument on June 10.Amber Herz recorded this footage and posted it to TikTok. Herz told Storyful she was driving through the national park when she spotted the sheep.“We pulled over to the other side of the road and took a couple of pictures and then the lamb just started running around all over,” she said. “We took a quick video and left so we didn’t startle it more.”According to the National Parks Service, desert bighorn sheep were once in danger of extinction, but have become abundant in parts of western Colorado since being reintroduced in 1979. Credit: Amber Herz via Storyful