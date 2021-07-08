Grizzly bear pulls woman out of her tent in Montana, kills her

A grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent in a small Montana town in the middle of the night and killed her before fellow campers could use bear spray to force the bruin out of the area, wildlife officials said Wednesday.

