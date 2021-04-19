Grizzly mauling near Yellowstone kills backcountry guide

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana backcountry guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear just outside Yellowstone National Park who was probably defending a moose carcass, officials said Monday.

Carl Mock, who lived in the park gateway community of West Yellowstone, died Saturday, two days after he was attacked while fishing in a forested area along the Madison River several miles north of West Yellowstone, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Christine Koosman said.

The moose carcass was found about 50 yards (45 meters) from the site of the attack, said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen.

Mock, who suffered significant scalp and facial wounds, managed to call 911 after the attack and was found after searchers looked for him for about 50 minutes.

He was transported by toboggan and snowmobile to an ambulance before being taken to a hospital, according the sheriff’s office.

Mock was a guide at Backcountry Adventures, which provides snowmobile rentals and tours in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas of national forest, according to the company's Facebook page.

A fundraising website set up on Mock's behalf following the mauling said he was passionate about the outdoors and a beloved guide for Yellowstone visitors.

Mock when attacked had bear spray — a Mace-like deterrent meant to protect against attacks — but officials said they did not know if he managed to use it.

The grizzly was shot and killed Friday after it charged a group of seven game wardens and other personnel investigating the scene of the attack.

Officials said they are confident the bear killed that was killed is the one that attacked Mock.

