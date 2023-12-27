Grocer opens Independence location where previous owner closed citing theft

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — El Mercado Fresco cut the ribbon on a new Independence grocery store this month. It’s in a neighborhood where it looked like it might be tough to attract new owners just a few months ago.

Save-a-Lot closed its store at Blue Ridge Cutoff and 40 Highway, along with another in Gladstone, Missouri, posting letters on the door saying ongoing theft in the neighborhood and general business decline made it impossible to do business in the area.

A new ownership group is trying to change that narrative.

“When you want to grab ingredients for groceries you want something convenient, on your way home or near your home, this location became available and we jumped at the opportunity,” El Mercado Fresco Operations Manager Sarah Saber said.

It’s the supermarket’s 7th metro location, but first outside of Kansas City Kansas or Kansas City, Missouri, area’s with larger percentages of Latinx population. Shoppers we spoke with say they’ve been pleasantly surprised with the mix of ethnic foods and traditional staples – including the addition of a butcher and bakery.

“Really great to have this convenient store here for us, we don’t have to drive all the way to Independence Avenue as well, it’s right down the street from home,” Jhonathan Gutierrez said.

“I think it’s great. I’m glad they’ve got this out here,” Norman Laughlin said.

The store makes it abundantly clear to shoppers there’s surveillance from the time they enter the store.

In the first two weeks say they’ve had no issues with theft and hope the trend continues with anticipation the community takes pride and ownership of having a grocery store back in the neighborhood.

“You don’t know unless you try. So we’re here, we’re happy that the customers are happy, the community is happy,” Saber said.

