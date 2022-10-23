"It's Saved Me $800 This Year So Far": Grocery Shoppers Are Sharing Their Hacks For Saving Money In 2022, And I'm Taking Notes

Grocery prices have been really, really ridiculously high lately. For example, in September, grocery prices on average were 13% higher than the same time last year. So recently, I asked members of the BuzzFeed Community to share the grocery shopping tips and tricks that genuinely help them save money at the store in 2022. Here's what they had to say:

Note that not all of these tips will work for everyone, and that's okay! Just take what you like and leave the rest. Hopefully, there's at least one thing here that will help you keep more cash in your pockets the next time you have to run to the store.

1. "Look up and down for better deals. Premium products are in your eye line! Also do a lap around the store if you see something you want that’s not on your list. Nine times out of 10, you’ll forget about it and avoid impulse buys!"

—hellocostello

2. "For me, I have a multi-pronged strategy. First, I do most of my grocery shopping at Aldi because the prices are consistent and usually much cheaper than other stores. Second, I plan everything: snacks, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and treats. Third, I have found for me, using my local Aldi’s free pickup option saves me a lot of impulse buying as well as time. It also reduces food waste because I’m not buying things I don’t need."

"Another good tip is to pay attention to your store’s weekly sale items, especially fruits and veggies, and make those the anchor of your meals. For instance, my Aldi had acorn squash for 59¢ per pound last week, so acorn squash was definitely on the menu!"

—omgitsaclaire

3. "Some sales are better than others: If you keep track over a period of three to four months you can learn the lowest price your supermarket charges on just about everything. In many cases, these are half price or less and you can stock up, if you have the space, avoiding what I call 'suckers sales' where the discount may be only 50 cents."

"In my region, the lowest prices on soda are just before the major national holidays with a 12-pack selling for as little as $2.80–$3. (Mitigating factor: Even sale prices are way higher than they were six months ago. I'm not sure I'll ever see a large-size Cheerios for $1.99 again, or Chunky soup for $0.99.)"

—jrs43f58fc52

4. "I avoid using a cart if it's a short list. Hard to impulse shop if your hands are full. And BOGO [buy one get one] on freezer/non-perishable regularly used items are great."

—keathome2010

5. "Don’t pay extra for packaging! Jars of pasta sauce and salsa often look more appealing, but cans are usually cheaper by volume, and the product is virtually identical."

—Anonymous

6. "Look on the clearance shelf in grocery stores first. I get most of my spices and odd ball items there, and then go shopping."

—mbarrios56

7. "I always walk, bike, or take public transport to the store. I do a weekly shopping trip for my family, and not taking a car helps so, so much to prevent impulse buying or straying from my grocery list. That fancy lemonade I like to splurge on? Guess what, if I'm not willing to carry the extra heavy bags, it's not worth it."

"This also helps reduce those spontaneous after-work store runs for chips and ice cream (and now I'm at the store already, so why not grab this, this, and this too). Adding the inconvenience of a bus or bike ride just really makes you reconsider if a cozy evening at home without Ben & Jerry's isn't just as nice. Saves a ton of money in the long run!" —Hannah

8. "Buy in bulk when meat is on sale. Pound of turkey on sale? I'll buy a couple even if I don't need any right now and stick them in my deep freezer for when I need it. Same thing when boneless chicken breast goes on sale. I freeze leftovers and repurpose them later."

—greenveep

9. "Don't shop one store out of habit. Check the online ads for all the stores in your area and shop the one that has the best prices on the items you need that week. Also, join the rewards program for all of these stores and get coupons online for the things you actually buy. You can also email the company that makes your favorite items, tell them how much you like it, and ask if they will send you a coupon. Most companies will mail you coupons for these more expensive items."

—Hallie, Indiana

10. "Double check the price that rings up as you check out and/or the receipt! Four times now at my local store, items that were advertised as on sale on the shelf rang up at full price. The first couple I thought was a fluke, but when I told the management they claimed they didn’t have enough people to change the computer in time. FYI this is a nationally owned chain, so I think they’re happy to steal your money until they get caught."

—buzzcat99

11. "Split a Costco membership with friends. Have a single card. Make one person the designated shopper on the card, and split the membership fee. Make a shopping list together, and split the bulk products when you get home. A two-person household doesn’t need 42 packs of Goldfish or two ginormous jars of peanut butter. Split the cost down the middle, unless someone bought extras. Calculate it out. Bulk price without the waste."

—Anonymous

12. "I try to stretch my meals. For example, I’ll buy a whole chicken, put it in the air fryer (Instant Pot has a great air fryer whole chicken recipe), and then I’ll be able to get two or three meals out of one chicken."

—sno-qu3en

13. "My boyfriend and I decided that he does the shopping alone because I am wayyy more prone to impulse buy. Also, buying whatever brand is on sale that day, obviously."

—Tracy, Pennsylvania

14. "If you have multiple store options in a relatively small area, shop them all and know what to get where before you go. I have four grocery options within a mile stretch where I live. I check out prices ahead of time online and make a list for each store I want to stop at so I get the best prices. I try to stick to two stores, but I’ll hit all four if I can get significant enough savings."

—glamfish500

15. "Knowing your local grocery store's advertising cycles and policies can help save you money. For example, discount grocer Aldi's ads start on Wednesday, but their old one is usually also in effect, so you can get extra savings on many items, as then the ads are running consecutively. In Florida, Publix will accept coupons from competitors such as Walmart, Winn-Dixie, and Target in addition to manufacturer's coupons."

—Ray, Florida

16. "At most grocery stores, they have the little square right next to the total price, and that is the price per ounce, and it helps to check out that and make sure you're getting the best deal! My mom taught me that when I was a kid, and I use it all the time to make sure I'm getting the best deals."

—Hasse, Louisiana

17. "Don’t fall for the yellow or red tags. It’s a marketing tactic used to make you think you’re getting a good deal. It does usually indicate a reduced price, but sometimes it’s only by pennies! Always look at the price per unit and do some math. Sometimes a four-pack of tomato soup is much more expensive than four individual cans of the same brand!"

—hellocostello

18. "Using the grocery pickup/delivery. Even with fees, I save so much by not shopping in person and being influenced by impulse buys. I can buy store brand, get what I need, and nothing more."

—nataliechorner

19. "Don’t go for name brands. Supermarket brands are usually just as good, but less expensive."

—tashatbhx

20. "I have been using the Too Good to Go app and the Flashfood app. You have to be mindful of the pickup times and what you are ordering, but it has helped me save hundreds of dollars so far. On average, the items I purchase through the apps are at least 50% less than the listed price. I've also been able to try new items and restaurants without paying full price."

—eboniw2

21. "Buying the 'odd bunch' fruit and veggies. I stock my fridge up with big bowls of discounted fruit. It's just as good and makes my fridge look like a colorful abundance of healthy fresh food for less."

—Suzanne, Australia

22. "It's pretty basic, but I make a grocery list on my phone and delete each item when I pick it up. It keeps me from browsing the shelves for too long. Also, those coupon apps that grocery stores have can be really useful! They stopped putting the coupons in the Sunday papers here a while back, so the app is a much better way to find the most recent coupons."

—torbielillies

23. "If something is on sale, I only buy it if I need it anyway. Otherwise it's not money saved. And I always compare prices per unit, because what seems cheaper because it's on sale may still be the more expensive choice compared to the store-brand item."

—purplepaperplane

24. "I purchase produce or meats based on what's on sale, not necessarily what's on my list. I can easily substitute one sale vegetable or protein for another. (I wanted asparagus, but broccoli is on sale and cheaper? Well, I'm getting broccoli.) Download grocery store apps, clip digital coupons, and join their rewards programs."

—haveagoodone

25. "This might sound stupid, but I only go to the grocery store after I’ve eaten and when I really have to pee. When I’m full, I can make decisions based on logic rather than what food I want right then because I’m hungry. When I have a full bladder, I’ll want to rush in and out of the store quickly. Therefore I’ll only rush to get my necessities and not superfluous items. It works, y’all!"

—fobm413

26. "I use coupons and rewards programs from stores and through apps like Fetch and Ibotta . I have gotten so many free things (like detergent, napkins, toothpaste) and earned so much free money with rewards programs. Year to date, I’ve saved about $800 combined (through coupons and rewards). Also, I use Upside for gas! I’ve gotten $120 back this year since I started in June just for going to certain gas stations and 'checking in' via the app."

—acinragr1704

27. And finally, "Don't buy anything close to the cashier's line. That's where they'll get you to spend extra $$money$$ that you don't need to spend."

—rocksinger45

