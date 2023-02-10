Grocers fight alcohol theft at their own risk

Feb. 10—A Kroger employee who fought a robber was hospitalized after she assaulted him and he was dragged by a car, according to court records.

Donnicia Lenea Barnett, 23, stuffed as many as seven bottles of Hennessy French cognac into her purse at about 9 p.m. Dec. 16, according to a probable cause affidavit. Employees recognized her from previous thefts and locked the Zionsville store's doors, according to the affidavit.

Employee Jacobi Evans blocked the woman's path to the exit and she threatened to tase him and brandished a bottle of alcohol, threatening him with it, Evans reportedly told police.

Employee Gregory Staples followed her into the parking lot, where she got into the passenger side of a car and told the driver to "go, go, go," then Staples grabbed her purse full of alcohol, police reported.

The vehicle dragged Staples 10 to 15 feet then stopped for Barnett to get out and fight Staples over the bag, spilling bottles of alcohol on the parking lot, police reported. At the same time, the driver left the car and kicked Staples, according to the affidavit. Barnett eventually wrenched the purse from Staples and the pair left, a witness reportedly told police. The affidavit did not name the driver.

Staples was admitted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of pain throughout his body and abrasions to his arm, wrist, elbows and knee, police reported. Staples said someone also kicked his head, according to the affidavit.

Barnett was charged in Boone County with robbery resulting in injury, robbery, two counts of intimidation, battery resulting in moderate injury, and two counts of theft.

Although Barnett got away that day, Staples and Evans identified her from a Hamilton County mugshot taken Dec. 5 after an alcohol theft investigation, according to court records.

Tied back to Boone County

Barnett and companion Porscha N. Germany, 28, were both charged with theft Dec. 5 after being accused of stealing alcohol in Carmel. Surveillance video also linked the Indianapolis pair to alcohol theft in Zionsville earlier the same day, according to court records.

A surveillance video from Payless Liquors showed Barnett and Germany stuffing bottles of alcohol into bags they carried and leaving, Zionsville Police Officer Richard Lind reported. A man who was with them distracted the cashier and left in a separate vehicle, police reported.

Each was recently charged with theft in that case.

Theft history

Germany also has yet to be brought to trial for charges filed in 2021, when she was observed stealing about $100 worth of alcohol at the Meijer store in Whitestown, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police found 14 bottles of unopened alcohol and a 9 mm Glock handgun with a full magazine and a round in the chamber in her car, according to court records.

She was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, theft, and resisting law enforcement. A judge ordered that Germany be evaluated for competency to stand trial and in August put a stay on the proceedings. No court date is currently scheduled.

Germany was convicted of theft in Marion County in 2019.

Barnett was convicted of theft in Marion County in 2018.

Lebanon Kroger

Most recently, an Illinois woman is accused of stealing expensive alcohol from the Lebanon Kroger store on Tuesday and fleeing in a car driven by a man. An employee saw Kirsten Pondexter concealing the alcohol and leaving the store, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The employee followed Pondexter and Pondexter said she and the man with her would shoot the employee if she kept following, police reported. The employee photographed their license plate and police from multiple agencies fanned out to search for the car, according to the affidavit.

Thorntown Assistant Police Chief Dereck Babcock found the car on Interstate 65 in southern Clinton County, waited for back-up and pulled the car over, Babcock reported.

Authorities found several bottles of alcohol, 10.5 grams of marijuana, and an edible THC product in the car, Babcock reported, adding that Pondexter claimed responsibility for the alcohol.

She is charged with intimidation, theft, and possession of marijuana.

Pondexter pleaded guilty in June to criminal mischief in Tippecanoe County while a charge of residential entry was dismissed in the same case. Pondexter is a former Lafayette resident who now resides in Illinois.