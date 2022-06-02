This Grocery Chain Just Cut Some Prices By Up to 36%

Unfortunately for shoppers, the cost of groceries has been going up and it looks like it's going to stay that way, at least for the time being. According to the Consumer Price Index, grocery prices are 7.9% higher year-over-year, largely due to ongoing natural disasters, disease outbreaks like the avian flu, war, and high gas prices affecting supply chains.

However, one grocery chain has just announced it has taken these events into consideration.

RELATED: These Are Costco's Most Popular Items Right Now

German-based Lidl just revealed it will be taking a different approach than some other grocery stores by lowering its prices on over 100 items to combat inflation for customers. While discounts vary, at least five items like hot Italian sausage and apple juice, offer a discount of $1 or more—which for some items is almost 40% off. Lidl says the campaign will start on June 8 and extend until August.

"We are committed to providing our customers the best value at our stores every day," Lidl spokesperson Chandler Spivey tells Eat This, Not That!. "We know that in a time when everyone is struggling with higher costs due to inflation, the value that Lidl offers is more important than ever."

lidl store front

Most of the savings range from $1.24 to 14 cents and include grocery staples like meats, dairy, deli, refrigerated and frozen foods, snacks, beverages, and dry goods. The discounts are on a selection of Lidl brands as well as various name-brand items.

Lidl US is headquartered in Arlington, Va., and operates more than 150 stores across nine east coast states, including Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The grocery chain has recently opened a store in McLean, Va., and will have additional openings this year across the East Coast, according to Spivey.

Prior to Lidl's campaign ALDI, another German-based grocery chain, announced in April it would be taking steps toward mitigating inflation for customers. The company released a statement promising to keep its prices low amid economic conditions and rising inflation prices.

Story continues

Shoppers interested in taking advantage of additional savings at Lidl are encouraged to download the myLidl app before visiting the store.

Before you hit the store, check out: One of America's Biggest Burger Chains Just Debuted Its Sauces in Thousands of Grocery Stores Nationwide.

Eat this, not that

Sign up for our newsletter!