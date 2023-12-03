Grocery deliveries on Instacart? That's possible for Moser's Foods after PFSbrands purchase

Pro Food Systems Inc., known as PFSbrands, founder and CEO Shawn Burcham has provided more insight into its purchase of Moser's Foods stores from Roger and Jeanie Moser.

PFSbrands announced the acquisition earlier this week of the eight stores and one Auxvasse Show-Me Oil gas station with a full business transition completing by March 2025.

"Most importantly, all full time Moser’s employees will now become employee-owners. PFSbrands is a 100% employee-owned company," Burcham wrote in a follow-up message to the Tribune. "Our PFSbrands leadership team, along with the current Moser’s team, will be exploring many different ways to improve work life for our employee-owners while delivering even better service to our loyal customers."

Checkout employees help shoppers May 2022 during the grand opening of Moser’s Foods at 4420 Faurot Drive. PFSbrands this week announced its acquisition of all area Moser's.

He was not able to share specifics about customer service changes at this time, but did write customers can expect new "options to be available in the coming months and years."

"We want to continue to be known for high quality products while providing locally owned customer service," he wrote.

Many other area grocery stores offer delivery services through applications, such as Instacart. PFSbrands is discussing adding delivery service capabilities as part of a service enhancement for customers, Burcham wrote.

There are Moser's locations that offering catering services, and that will expand to all locations as the transition progresses.

The meat department serves fresh-cut meats at Moser’s Foods in May 2022 at 4420 Faurot Drive in Columbia.

Another major change is upgrading the store website and mobile application, among others.

"You can expect website updates, loyalty program updates, social media enhancements, mobile app enhancements and an overall effort to enhance our services through technology," Burcham wrote.

Moser's was founded in 1982 by Roger and Jeanie Moser when they bought an existing grocery store in Fulton. There are now eight Moser's locations in central Missouri, including three in Columbia. The Mosers also founded Show-Me Oil Co., which PFSbrands also is acquiring with its Auxvasse location still owned by the Mosers as part of the business sale.

PFSbrands, a foodservice company founded in 1988, includes such brands as Champs Chicken, BluTaco and Hangar 54 Pizza. Champs Chicken is sold at all the Moser's Grocery Stores and at the Auxvasse Show-Me Oil.

"I’ve been doing business with PFSbrands for over 25 years so I am confident that their leadership team will continue to operate the stores with the same high standards of excellence, commitment to quality and a commitment to the communities we serve," Moser said previously.

PFSbrands' acquisition of Moser's Foods represents an expansion of PFSbrands in the retail food sector, the company said in the earlier announcement. Moser's Foods will remain under local ownership, and PFSbrands has brought in new executive leadership to aid the transition to the PFSbrands umbrella.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Employee, customer enhancements coming to Moser's Foods after purchase