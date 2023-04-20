Grocery employee caught on video inserting sewing needles into food items, PA store says

Customers unknowingly purchased food items with sewing needles hidden inside after a juvenile employee inserted the needles into groceries, according to police in Pennsylvania.

Troopers with Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville said they were called to the Giant store in Trexlertown on Wednesday, April 19, after customers returned groceries with sewing needles.

A spokesperson with Giant told McClatchy News the company learned of the “product integrity issue” on April 17 and “immediately investigated.”

The company then contacted authorities “for further action and investigation,” she said in a written statement.

“Based on an internal investigation and surveillance video, an employee – now former employee – appeared to insert a sewing needle into at least three known food items, which were found to have sewing needles,” the spokesperson continued.

A teen worker will face charges, police said. Those charges had not been filed as of April 20.

“The safety of our customers is GIANT’S top priority,” the company statement says. “Out of an abundance of caution, the company has removed some products from shelves at its Trexlertown store. The categories believed to be affected include: single serve Tastykakes, fresh bagged green beans, loose sweet yellow and white onions, fresh green asparagus, soft packaged dog food and treats, soft packaged cat food and treats, instant mashed potatoes (boxed) and cleaning sponges.”

State police authorities ask anyone who purchased groceries from the store between April 13 and April 19 to check their items for signs of tampering.

If you suspect product tampering or purchased any of the affected items from the Trexlertown store, Giant said you should notify authorities and return your products for a full refund.

The spokesperson said the company is using “available purchase data” to notify customers who may have purchased any of the affected items.

If you have any additional information regarding the investigation, call Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville at 610-395–1438.

Trexlertown is about 60 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia.

