A grocery just opened near Publix, Fresh Market and Whole Foods. How different is it?

The grocery store business in South Florida just got a little more crowded. Plum Market, a small chain with national aspirations, has opened a location in Aventura.

Plum Market already has plenty of supermarket company in the area. The commercial corridor along U.S. 1 in Northeast Miami-Dade boasts two nearby Publix stores, a Winn-Dixie, Fresh Market, Whole Foods Market, Target and a couple of kosher supermarkets, Sarah’s Tent and Kosher Kingdom. Kroger also recently started a grocery-delivery service in South Florida, joining InstaCart and Amazon Fresh.

Plum Market, which plays up its stock of natural, organic and Florida products, moved into a former Office Depot store at Northeast 178th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in late 2022. The new store will have a grand opening celebration on Friday, Jan. 13.

“We’re extremely excited to open our first store here in Aventura and can’t wait to welcome guests from across South Florida,” Matt Jonna, CEO and co-founder of the independently-owned chain, said in a statement. “Our team is committed to serving and supporting our community by sourcing the best local products, carrying well over 100 local brands. We look forward to being the premier retailer for all natural, organic, and locally sourced foods, beverages, and lifestyle essentials here in the neighborhood.”

Here’s a look at the company and the new store:

What is Plum Market?

The company describes Plum Market as a “grocer promoting organic and locally sourced food and essentials.” The 124,000-square-foot Aventura store, which employees 125 people, moved into a former Office Depot in a strip shopping center at 17801 Biscayne Blvd., about two miles south of the Aventura Mall.

READ MORE: Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Aldi, Costco. Which grocer sees the most Florida shoppers?

Is Plum Market related to Whole Foods Market?

While Plum Market focuses on organic products, prepared food, apothecary items and wine, the two stores are not connected. But the two leaders are former Whole Foods employees. Marc Jonna, the president and co-founder, is a former Whole Foods executive, according to his LinkedIn profile. Whole Foods bought Jonna’s family wine business, and he joined the national chain. Seven years later, in 2006, Jonna left Whole Foods to join his brother Matt, a former Whole Foods operations employee, in co-founding Plum Market. The Michigan-based market is privately owned, with 25 locations in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Texas. Aventura is the first Florida location. New stores are planned for California and Washington, D.C.

Story continues

READ MORE: We went grocery shopping in Miami for you to compare prices. Which store was cheapest?

What will the grand opening be like?

The store says it will hand out tote bags and gifts to the first 100 customers who spend $100. Other giveaways include a cooler filled with gifts and a free cart of groceries. The grand opening festivities are planned for Friday, Jan. 13 at the Aventura store.

Are there other grocery stores nearby?

Aventura has no shortage of grocery stores. Among them:

▪ Publix: 18995 Biscayne Blvd. and 2952 Aventura Blvd.

▪ Winn-Dixie: 20417 Biscayne Blvd.

▪ Fresh Market: 18299 Biscayne Blvd.

▪ Whole Foods: 21105 Biscayne Blvd.

▪ Kosher Kingdom: 3017 NE 199th St.

▪ Sarah’s Tent: 3565 NE 207th St.