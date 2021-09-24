Grocery prices expected to remain high as pandemic roils supply chains

Emma Loop
·6 min read

No, you're not imagining things. That piece of steak really is pricier than usual — and so are your eggs, bacon, and other household staples.

Grocery bills have been steadily rising in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic has continued to wreak havoc on supply chains and as businesses have faced worker shortages in recent months. Those disruptions have been exacerbated by higher demand, droughts, and major storms that have decimated crops and halted food production in some areas.

The consumer price index for food at home, which measures grocery prices, rose 3% in the last 12 months, according to August data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier this month. Meanwhile, the producer price index for food, which measures costs from the point of view of producers or wholesale prices, has gone up 12.7% since last August, the bureau reported.

The hike in food prices is part of broader inflation in the cost of goods and services that has been hitting people's pocketbooks at a time when money is already tight for those who have lost jobs or taken pay cuts due to the pandemic. Overall, the producer price index rose 8.3% in the last 12 months, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said — the most significant jump since it started calculating the number more than 10 years ago.

"Since the pandemic, supply chains have never been the same and likely won't normalize for at least six months," according to a report by Contingent Macro Advisors, a market research firm cited by the Associated Press. "Only then will we (and, more importantly, the Fed) get a true sense of the trend rate of producer inflation."

For households, the rise in wholesale prices for food producers, which are typically passed on to consumers in the long run, and the continued supply chain issues mean grocery bills are expected to remain high in the months to come.

The Department of Agriculture in its latest Food Price Outlook report said it expects food-at-home prices "to increase between 2.5% and 3.5%" this year and "between 1.5% and 2.5%" next year.

Food prices started rising before the coronavirus spread worldwide, mainly due to an African swine fever outbreak in China that increased the price of pork, according to the International Monetary Fund. Still, the pandemic has played a significant role in rising food prices. "At the start of the pandemic, food supply chain disruptions, a shift from food services (such as dining out) towards retail grocery, and consumer stockpiling (coupled with a sharp appreciation of the US dollar) pushed up consumer food price indices in many countries," the IMF wrote in June, concluding that it expected inflation in food prices for consumers to rise "about 3.2 percentage points and 1.75 percentage points on average in 2021 and 2022, respectively."

Meats, in particular, have been more expensive at U.S. grocery stores in the last year. The consumer price index for beef and veal, for instance, was up 12.2% between August 2020 and August 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found, while eggs and pork were each up nearly 10%. Bacon has been exceptionally pricey, rising 17%.

"Prices have been driven up by strong domestic and international demand, high feed costs, and supply chain disruptions," USDA said in its outlook. "Winter storms and drought-impacted meat prices this spring, and processing facility closures due to cybersecurity attacks impacted beef and other meat production in May."

But the government said the price increases for meat aren't being caused by world events alone — it suspects consolidation among meat processors, which buy the livestock from farmers to slaughter and package it, is causing inflation as well.

"The President understands that families have been facing higher prices at the grocery store recently," three economic advisers to President Joe Biden wrote on Sept. 8. "Half of those recent increases are from meat prices — specifically, beef, pork, and poultry," the White House officials said. "Four large conglomerates control the majority of the market for each of these three products."

"The dynamic of a hyper-consolidated pinch point in the supply chain raises real questions about pandemic profiteering," the officials added. "The prices the processors pay to ranchers aren't increasing, but the prices collected by processors from retailers are going up."

The White House highlighted the USDA and Department of Justice's joint investigation into chicken processors for alleged price fixing among the steps the administration is taking to try to improve the meat-processing market.

The officials also announced that the Biden administration would use $500 million in funds from the last trillion-dollar stimulus package to allow the USDA to "provide grants, loans, and technical assistance to create new meat and poultry processing capacity" to compete with the larger packers, "forcing them to lower prices and actually earn their business, and provide farmers and ranchers access to better choices and fairer prices in local and regional food systems."

The White House said it will be working with Congress on passing legislation to improve cattle markets in particular.

In March, bipartisan groups of senators introduced two different bills aimed at improving transparency and encouraging competition in the beef industry. The first, co-sponsored by Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, a Republican, and Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat, seeks to arm ranchers with more information about what packers are paying other producers for their cattle so they are better equipped to negotiate fair prices, among other things.

"I've heard from family after family back home in Oregon who are feeling the squeeze of rising grocery costs and paying for rent and other necessities," Wyden said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. "While supply and demand issues brought on by the pandemic are a big reason why families are paying more for their hamburger at the supermarket, the predatory market practices by meat processors have been inflating prices for some time."

Wyden said those market practices are harming family ranchers in his state in particular, most of whom are located in Eastern Oregon. "Bringing transparency to the market is a must in addressing this issue," he said. "And with bipartisan support, I'm hopeful we will find a path forward to make this right for the families and small businesses being hurt most."

Wyden is also a sponsor of another bipartisan bill led by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican. It takes a different approach to the issue, requiring processors to buy at least 50% of their cattle on the so-called spot market or open market.

"In my meetings with Iowans, I'm hearing increasing concern about inflation and the rising cost of essential goods, like gas and groceries," Grassley said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. "Meat prices are particularly concerning because the price at the market keeps going up even though producers struggle to get a decent price from meatpackers for their cattle."

Neither bill has advanced in Congress, but Grassley said he and Fischer are working on legislation together now and that he hopes a deadline to reauthorize a law related to reporting requirements in the meat industry will provide an opportunity to pass their bills.

"Cattle producers can't go another year with these price disparities," Grassley said. "So my goal is to attach our reform bill to the Livestock Mandatory Reporting Act reauthorization before the end of the year."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags:

Original Author: Emma Loop

Original Location: Grocery prices expected to remain high as pandemic roils supply chains

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Grocery prices stay high as supply shortages, staffing issues continue

    Even as the world returns to normal, higher prices in the grocery store could stick around.

  • UCSD first day of classes

    UCSD first day of in-person classes since pandemic started

  • Pandemic leads to home construction changes

    Many new houses are being built with the pandemic in mind.

  • 'Death sentence': low-lying nations implore faster action on climate at U.N

    Faced with what they see as an existential threat, leaders from low-lying and island nations implored rich countries at the United Nations General Assembly this week to act more forcefully against a warming planet. The failure by developed economies to effectively curb their greenhouse gas emissions contributes to rising sea levels and especially imperils island and low-lying nations at the mercy of water. "We simply have no higher ground to cede," Marshall Islands President David Kabua told leaders in a pre-recorded speech at the high-level gathering on Wednesday.

  • McDonald's restarts share buybacks as business recovers from pandemic hit

    McDonald's had suspended its $15 billion buyback program early last year as the burger chain looked to conserve cash in order to navigate through the COVID-19 health crisis that had forced many of its restaurants to close their doors to diners. The burger chain declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share payable on December 15, taking its fourth-quarter dividend payout to over $1 billion.

  • U.S. VP Harris to announce $10 billion global fund to prepare for future pandemics

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will call on countries and companies around the world to create a $10 billion global health fund to prepare for future pandemics, and announce a $250 million contribution from the United States to jumpstart the effort, a White House official said. Harris will make the announcement during a virtual COVID-19 summit being held on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly. It is aimed at boosting vaccinations worldwide with the goal of ending the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of 2022.

  • Mike Pence praised declining abortions under Hungary's authoritarian regime and said he hopes the Supreme Court will restrict abortion

    In Hungary, Pence lamented the US's "declining marriage rates, rising divorce, widespread abortion and plummeting birth rates."

  • Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

    With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped...

  • 22 celebrities who got rejected by 'Saturday Night Live' and went on to become famous in their own right

    Even though these stars auditioned for the popular NBC sketch-comedy series and were turned down, they've had huge careers in the comedy world.

  • Arlington Park fans prepare to say goodbye

    The track has had a huge impact on the community, not only as an attraction drawing fans from all over, but providing a huge number of jobs.

  • CDC panel votes to recommend booster shots for older adults

    The booster shots are recommended for those 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. The same goes for those who are 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions.

  • What can Idaho do to challenge Biden’s vaccine mandates? Legislators explore options

    “I think the tentacles of this mandate go much broader than any of us realize right now,” Rep. Wendy Horman said.

  • Week 4 CFB picks: Hogs & Aggies, Irish vs Badgers, locks of the week & more

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde continue their season-long Race for the Case competition picking games against the spread. The trio begins with the Big Noon game as #12 Notre Dame and #18 Wisconsin are set to battle in Chicago. The guys also preview the other ranked on ranked matchup, #7 Texas A&M vs #16 Arkansas in Arlington, Texas. Will the Hogs pull off the upset? We also have #19 Michigan hosting Rutgers, #9 Clemson traveling to NC State and #4 Oklahoma hosting West Virginia on the docket.

  • Sandra Bullock is an ex-con who was incarcerated for a 'heinous' crime in first look at The Unforgivable

    "It's a murder mystery within a very complex character drama."

  • EPA to sharply limit HFCs in refrigerators and air conditioners over 15 years

    In what officials call a key step to combat climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency is sharply limiting domestic production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners.

  • Bay Area Officials Make Plans for COVID Booster Rollout

    KPIX checked in with three public health experts to find out how the region is getting ready to distribute COVID vaccine booster shots. Allen Martin reports. (9-23-21)

  • “An Unprecedented Event In Modern Medicine”: What Happens When A State Fails To Flatten The COVID Curve

    A COVID nightmare is unfolding in Idaho, where overwhelmed hospitals are starting to ration care and medical workers feel like the public has turned on them.View Entire Post ›

  • Ukraine passes law on oligarchs after murder attempt

    Ukraine's parliament passed a law on Thursday (September 23) that will force its oligarchs to register and stay out of politics.It comes a day after the attempted assassination of a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.Serhiy Shefir's car was sprayed with gunfire by unidentified individuals as he traveled between two villages outside the capital, Kyiv.Zelenskiy's team have said the attack could have been a response to the reform. The law formally defines an oligarch, and gives authorities the power to designate individuals who meet the criteria. Oligarchs would be forbidden from financing political parties or taking part in privatizations. Top officials, including the president and his staff, would also be required to declare any dealings they had with oligarchs.Zelenskiy says the law is necessary to protect Ukraine from powerful businessmen, who have corrupted its political system and wielded influence over the media for decades. His opponents are skeptical, and fear it will be applied selectively to concentrate more power in the president's hands.Shefir was unharmed on Wednesday, though his driver was wounded. Police are now searching for the weapon and interviewing possible witnesses, according to an interior ministry spokesperson.Zelenskiy has vowed to tackle corruption and curb oligarch's influence since he won a landslide election in 2019.

  • Its relevance at stake, UN reaches toward a new generation

    At the United Nations this week, the pandemic-era rules of engagement for General Assembly week are strict. While the mega-popular BTS may croon that they don’t need “Permission to Dance,” the decision to allow the K-pop band to both give a serious speech to world leaders and film a sunny new music video at the U.N.’s distinctive headquarters was another of the many signs that the elders are ready — eager, even — to turn to young people for diplomacy and relevance. In this era of kid icons and social media activism, the contrast was evident: globally cherished musical juggernaut fronted by the youthful South Korean men in perfect makeup on one hand, and the famously bureaucratic — stodgy, even — 76-year-old diplomatic institution built in the aftermath of WWII on the other.

  • Don't panic buy, Britain tells consumers as BP shuts gas stations

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil giant BP said on Thursday it was having to temporarily close some petrol filling stations in Britain because of a lack of truck drivers, hours after a junior minister cautioned the public not to panic buy amid fears of food shortages. Small Business Minister Paul Scully said Britain was not heading back into a 1970s-style "winter of discontent" of strikes and power shortages amid widespread problems caused by supply chain issues. Soaring wholesale European natural gas prices have sent shockwaves through energy, chemicals and steel producers, and strained supply chains which were already creaking due to insufficient labour and the tumult of Brexit.