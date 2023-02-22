Grocery store customer stalks clerk, then stabs her at home, Connecticut cops say

A Connecticut woman is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed at her home by a man who police say had been “actively stalking” her.

Police said 35-year-old Damion Davis frequented the Sam’s Food Store where the 23-year-old clerk worked. Davis had allegedly stalked the clerk for some time before showing up to her home on Feb. 15, according to a news release from the Manchester Police Department.

Surveillance footage showed Davis outside the clerk’s basement doors, waiting for her to come home, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WFSB.

When the clerk came home, Davis went inside after her and stabbed her in the kitchen, WFSB reported. Davis, who was wearing a black ski mask, ran from the house after stabbing her, according to authorities.

Police said that three of the clerk’s family members were home at the time and that the clerk was conscious when emergency services arrived. She was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery for her stab wounds and she is in stable condition.

An arrest warrant for Davis said he had spent 40 minutes before the stabbing at a smoke shop, where he told others that he was dating the clerk, as reported by WFSB.

Police arrested Davis on Feb. 16. He told police where he left the knife after stabbing the clerk, and police used the information to find the weapon.

Davis is charged with assault, home invasion, carrying a dangerous weapon, burglary and stalking.

Manchester is about 10 miles east of Hartford.

