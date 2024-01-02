Grocery store deli earns ‘B’ grade: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Jan. 2)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of Dec. 28 to Jan 2.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 37 restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 28 to Jan 2.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Lowe’s Foods #185 Deli (1845 Aversboro Rd. in Garner) received a score of 88% during an inspection on Dec. 29.

The restaurant was in violation of 18 standards. Of these, 10 were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included observing employees not changing their single-use gloves between tasks when they became soiled and contaminated, as well as finding the contact surfaces of deli slicers accumulated with debris and deli meat unwrapped and placed on a dirty tray being used for chicken. Also, sushi fish products did not contain a consumer advisory on the package labeling.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 95.5% in June 2023 and 95% in March 2023.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows six restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 28 to Jan 2.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that four restaurant inspections were completed Dec. 28 to Jan 2.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that one restaurant inspection was completed Dec. 28 to Jan 2. The restaurant received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that one restaurant inspection was completed Dec. 28 to Jan 2. The restaurant received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

