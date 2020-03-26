What grocery store employees want you to know about shopping right now

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts.

Along with many American supermarket chains, Trader Joe's has seen a surge in business as shoppers flock to stores amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But, according to many workers, the call to keep going is just part of the job.

“There’s a sense of honor and pride because we’re on the front lines,” a San Diego-based Trader Joe's crew member, who requested his name be withheld citing job security concerns, told TODAY Food. But it's not just Trader Joe's that's saving the day as coronavirus forces more restaurants to close.

From national chains to member-owned co-ops and independently-owned markets, grocery store staff members across the country are working harder than ever to restock shelves and, just as importantly, keep them sanitized.

TODAY Food recently talked to several industry insiders who deal with shoppers on a daily basis. Here are seven things they want you to know about shopping for food right now.

1. Please do not panic buy

"Shopping like you would normally will allow others to do the same," Micah Bell, assistant store director at the Portland, Oregon-based Zupan’s Markets, said. According to Bell, buyers should try not to get caught up in the fervor of panic buying because it has a ripple effect.

"When you stick to your routine, you will feel more normal," he explained, before adding that when customers are calm, it's easier for his employees to also remain calm and do their jobs. Not buying too much will also ensure that shelves remain adequately stocked and cut down on food waste.

2. Be flexible when shopping these days

"Have a plan going into the store and go in for specific categories, not items," recommended Mike Geller, who owns and operates the register at Mike's Organic, a grocery store in Stamford, Connecticut. Instead of shopping for only one type of pasta or a certain cut of meat, he said it's important to be flexible.

"Make up a rough menu ahead of time and get in and get out," advised Geller, who described working in a grocery store right now as "meaningful, intense and surreal."

3. Deliveries are still coming in

"There is plenty of food for everyone," said New Jersey-based Stop & Shop store manager Tome Rebele. Suppliers are still making multiple deliveries each day, it's just that more people are flooding the stores.

He said the most popular question he's been asked lately is, "When is the toilet paper arriving?" His answer? Keep checking back, but the rolls are coming!