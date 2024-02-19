Is a grocery store finally on its way to Wilmington's Northside? Here's the latest.

Downtown Wilmington's Northside has been a food desert for years. Now, in collaboration with the county, the Northside Food Co-op is working to build a full-service grocery store in the area.

In collaboration with New Hanover County, the Northside Food Co-op is on a mission to bring adequate food to the Northside of downtown Wilmington.

For 35 years, the Northside has been designated as a food desert, and for years, the area has been told that a grocery store is on the way — only for none to appear. Now, the co-op is working to establish a full-service grocery store to enhance the area’s access to fresh food options.

In 2017, after conducting a thorough assessment of the local community’s needs and wants, the Northside Health and Well-being Improvement Team found that there was a strong desire for a grocery store. From survey results, the first Steering Committee for the Northside Food Co-op project was formed. The committee was a collaboration between New Hanover Regional Medical Center and local stakeholders invested in the well-being of Northside residents. The project incorporated in March 2020 and established its bylaws in September 2020.

Since then, significant progress on the grocery store has been made. New Hanover County has dedicated millions to build the physical store and has collaborated with the city to receive a land donation off of 10th street.

“We received $2.4 million from New Hanover County, and last year we raised $419,150 from grants and donors to go toward our community engagement and operations,” said Cierra Washington of the Northside Co-op.

The projected footprint of the location is expected to be between 6,000 and 8,000 square feet and the retail space is expected to occupy around 4,000 square feet.

The nonprofit grocery store is currently in the planning and development phase and is working toward construction. The co-op anticipates construction will begin this spring and hopes to open its doors to the community in late 2025 or early 2026. According to the co-op, the future grocery store will offer a full range of products, including produce, dairy, meat, seafood, both packaged and frozen foods and some prepared foods.

According to Washington, next steps for the co-op to take include finalizing construction funding, seeking approval from the county for a memorandum of understanding, and releasing a request for funds for an architect on the project. Once an architect is hired, the co-op will have a more definite timeline for construction on the store.

