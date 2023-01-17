New grocery store has items made from plastic bags
A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic is opening to the public in Michigan (Jan. 17)(AP video: Mike Householder)
A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic is opening to the public in Michigan (Jan. 17)(AP video: Mike Householder)
Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette's 70th birthday with an electrified version of the storied sports car. (Jan. 17)(AP video: Mike Householder)
In recently-filed documents, former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder argued against some of the evidence the federal prosecutors want to bring against him.
Just a few days after the surprisingly compelling (if unsurprisingly low-rated) return of the Golden Globes, it’s time for the shadowy cabal of journalists that comprise the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to step aside and make way for The Critics of the Critics Choice Association. Going into the evening, the big nominees from the film side included Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, and Babylon, though fan-favorites Avatar: The Way Of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday where he laid out new COVID-19 rules and mandates that he hopes the Legislature will pass in the upcoming legislative session.
New River All-American Speedway, formerly known as Goodyear All American Speedway will be racing under the NASCAR banner in 2023.
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg was removed by German police from the site of a protest against the demolition of Luetzerath village to expand the Garzweiler coal mine.
“My hair is thicker and feels like a silk ribbon after using this spray.”
Many athletes have turned to acting in their lifetime. Here are 13 sports stars who have had the most successful transitions to an acting career.
Dutch farms are feeling the squeeze from EU rules and need to make sweeping changes to the farm system – could a huge producer like the US follow suit?
After one last round, the storms that have battered California are expected to move out this week. But mudslides and other risks may linger.
The chip sector is getting back on its proverbial feet after a challenging period, but not every stock is a winner.
The family of Earl L. Moore Jr., who died after Springfield EMS workers strapped him face down on a cot, has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump
But can they dance like M3GAN?View Entire Post ›
Weight loss patches (Mintlyfe, Isumi, and others) have ingredients such as Japanese mint and ashwagandha—but experts warn that these patches can be dangerous.
Sumit's family has accepted their son back into their lives — as long as his wife Jenny isn’t in attendance at the family parties
Brett Maher lived up to his nickname for most of the 2022 season, but an awful wild-card round brought questions about the kicker's future. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Though the federal government isn't considering a ban, we need to take seriously the removal of gas appliances from the market.
If it seems like your credit card bills keep growing month after month, higher food costs could be to blame. You're probably used to swiping a credit card when you shop at stores. Well, it's time to get in the habit of swiping a loyalty card at the supermarket.
The Los Angeles Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to announce the arrest of an Orange County man in New Mexico for the death of nursing student Elyzza Guajaca, who was killed during a street takeover in South LA Christmas night. Two suspects remain at large.