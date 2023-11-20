Can I go to the grocery store? The mall? What’s open and closed in Sacramento on Thanksgiving

If you’re in need of a last-minute ingredient or gift this Thanksgiving in Sacramento, you’re in luck.

Some stores in the area are keeping their doors open for the holiday. Here’s where you can check out.

Which grocery stores are open?

Popular stores such as Sam’s Club, Costco, Target, Trader Joe’s and Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

However, a number of grocery stores and supermarkets in Sacramento will be open on the holiday.

Open hours may vary by location. Be sure to check by calling ahead or visiting the store’s website.

Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Save Mart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Raley’s/Bel Air: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Safeway: 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Smart & Final: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Are pharmacies, coffee shops and other stores open?

Most Walgreens stores will be closing for Thanksgiving, except for some 24-hour locations, according to a news release.

The following businesses are open for the holiday. Call ahead to confirm locations and hours.

Rite Aid: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., pharmacy closed

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starbucks: Most locations are open, according to Delish, but hours may vary per location.

Dunkin Donuts: Some locations will be open, according to Delish, but hours may vary.

What’s closed on Thanksgiving Day?

Government offices, including the post office, are closed on Thanksgiving.

Some government buildings will take the day after Thanksgiving Day off too. For example, California courthouses, the Sacramento Public Library and Social Security offices will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday.

Most banks also close on Turkey Day.

Arden Fair mall will be closed on Thanksgiving and a majority of stores at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville will be closed.

According to the Galleria website, some restaurants and entertainment at the mall will be open on Thanksgiving, including Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Land Ocean, Cinemark Theatres and Round 1 Bowling & Arcade.

