Is the grocery store open? The outlets? What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving in Folsom

Whether you need to make an emergency stop or skipped an item on your grocery list, stopping at the store during the holidays can be a hectic time.

The Sacramento Bee called several local businesses to confirm what is open and closed on Thanksgiving.

If you need to make a last-minute stop at the store on Thanksgiving Day in Folsom, here’s where you can go:

What grocery stores are open in Folsom on Thanksgiving?

Local store hours can vary. Be sure to call ahead or check the store’s website.

Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WinCo Foods: 12 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday

Trader Joe’s: Closed.

Safeway: 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Raley’s/Bel Air: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grocery Outlet: Closed.

Are Folsom pharmacies open on Thanksgiving Day?

Store hours can vary on location, so be sure to check by calling ahead or on the store’s website.

Walgreens: 9 a.m to 6 p.m., pharmacy will be closed

CVS: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., pharmacy will be closed

Rite Aid: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., pharmacy will be closed

What Folsom coffee shops will be open on Thanksgiving?

Store hours vary on location. Be sure to call ahead before your visit.

Starbucks: Some locations will be open, but hours will vary.

Dutch Bros: 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Peet’s Coffee: Closed.

What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day in Folsom?

Sam’s Club, Costco, Target and Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in Folsom.

Government offices, including the DMV and the post office, will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Mail delivery will continue the next day, but the DMV will remain closed.

The library and most banks will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Folsom Premium Outlets will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen at 6 a.m. the next day for Black Friday.

