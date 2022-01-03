Here are the new grocery store options coming to Memphis in 2022 and beyond

In a year filled with depressing COVID-19 news, Memphis did get some good tidings for the year to come: new and improved grocery options.

Several future small-, medium- and large-footprint grocery options were announced in 2021, with some opening as soon as February. A Nashville businessman has also promised to renovate and improve offerings at Memphis’ Save A Lot locations.

Two options in the South Main Arts District are currently slated to open in February, developers said.

South Point Grocery, a partnership between Cash Saver CEO Rick James and Memphis contractor Tom Archer, is set to open in February, James said Thursday. He said most of the infrastructure and equipment have been installed and construction should be complete in January.

Once that is complete, the store will embark on the task of stocking South Point Grocery and hiring and training employees. The final opening date will depend on paperwork — acquiring all the necessary permits and licenses for a grocery store.

Big River Market, which owner Nick Barbian envisions as a small-footprint, upscale convenience store, the likes of which one finds in cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, is on track to open in the Emerge Building at 516 Tennessee St. in mid to late February.

Work is underway at the future site of Big River Market, in the Emerge Building at 516 Tennessee St.

The store will have a wide variety of beer and wine as well as grab-and-go options — breakfast tacos, sandwiches, wraps and the like — as well as coffee, frozen foods and a small produce selection.

Barbian said the store will put an emphasis on sourcing local coffee, beer and food products but will also carry the large brands people know and love.

On the larger-footprint side, Nashville real estate developer Jason Word purchased five Memphis Save A Lot locations this year with the aim of renovating and modernizing the stores and expanding their offerings.

Shoppers visit the Save-A-Lot grocery store in the Binghampton Gateway Center, an addition that came last year to a neighborhood that was previously considered a food desert.

Word said earlier this year the updates would focus on making the stores cleaner and easier to navigate for a better shopping experience as well as integrating new, healthier food options along with Save A Lot brand classics, like the chain’s beloved ranch dressing.

​​"We'll continue to have those, at great prices, but we will be able to provide other options, even healthier options," he told the Commercial Appeal in a previous interview. "Healthy options and other things to give people an opportunity to broaden their food horizons."

Gordon Food Service plans to open a retail location in the OfficeMax location at 1460 Union Ave. in Midtown. It will be the Michigan-based chain's first location in Memphis and the fifth in Tennessee. The chain submitted an application to the Memphis and Shelby County Board of Adjustment to place store signs along Union, McNeil and Raine Place in February.

A photo from an application to the Memphis and Shelby County Board of Adjustment shows where signage for the new Gordon Food Service Store will be placed.

Gordon Food Service has not returned requests for more information.

Most recently, Iowa-based chain HyVee announced in a message to employees it would be expanding into the South, including several Tennessee locations, one of which will be in Memphis. The chain is building a distribution facility in Nashville which will open by 2023, with grocery stores in the region soon to follow.

