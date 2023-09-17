New grocery store prepares to open in Bartonville. Here's what to know

The new Aldi grocery store at 3701 S. Airport Road in Bartonville will hold its grand opening event on Sept. 28.

Aldi will open its eighth central Illinois location later this month.

The new Bartonville grocery store − situated at 3701 S. Airport Road − will hold its grand opening event on Sept. 28, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

"We’re excited to open our first Aldi store in Bartonville and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping," said Heather McCarthy, a regional vice president for Aldi.

Grand opening weekend will include various gifts and prizes, such as:

A free tote bag for customers on Sept. 28.

A bag of Aldi samples for the first 100 customers.

The first 100 customers could receive a gift card up to $100 through "the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program."

A $500 gift card sweepstakes will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

The grocery retailer operates over 2,300 locations in the U.S., with over 200 in Illinois, and sells a variety of food products and household items. The Bartonville store's regular hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Other storefronts in central Illinois are located in Peoria, East Peoria, Pekin, Morton, Washington and Canton.

'Here for them locally': New mini mart will offer grocery options to Peoria

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: New Aldi grocery store to open in Bartonville, IL on Sept. 28