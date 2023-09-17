New grocery store prepares to open in Bartonville. Here's what to know
Aldi will open its eighth central Illinois location later this month.
The new Bartonville grocery store − situated at 3701 S. Airport Road − will hold its grand opening event on Sept. 28, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
"We’re excited to open our first Aldi store in Bartonville and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping," said Heather McCarthy, a regional vice president for Aldi.
Grand opening weekend will include various gifts and prizes, such as:
A free tote bag for customers on Sept. 28.
A bag of Aldi samples for the first 100 customers.
The first 100 customers could receive a gift card up to $100 through "the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program."
A $500 gift card sweepstakes will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.
The grocery retailer operates over 2,300 locations in the U.S., with over 200 in Illinois, and sells a variety of food products and household items. The Bartonville store's regular hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Other storefronts in central Illinois are located in Peoria, East Peoria, Pekin, Morton, Washington and Canton.
