Grocery Store Shortages Comparable to 2020 — Are You Prepared for Lack of Supply During the Holidays?

Josephine Nesbit
·2 min read
500 / iStock.com
500 / iStock.com

While it’s still unclear whether the Delta variant will put a damper on holiday celebrations, according to the Wall Street Journal, some executives are preparing for U.S. consumers to have larger gatherings than they did late last year.

Latest Stimulus: Qualifying California Residents Could Receive Up to $1,100 This Month
Average Cost of Groceries: How Much Should You Be Spending Per Month?

While Thanksgiving is still over two months away, some retailers started shopping for turkeys much earlier this year. In fact, U.S. supermarket chains began buying up turkeys, spices, stuffing and cranberry sauce last winter to avoid the possibility of empty shelves during their busiest time of the year, WSJ reported.

From increased disruptions in global supply chains, labor shortages, as well as higher costs for shipping containers and fuel, supply chain issues have been a persistent issue since the onset of the pandemic.

More: Transportation Costs Continue to Go Up — How Will This Affect Consumer Prices?

Demand has also been higher than expected for many retailers, with monthly sales up 14% from two years ago and 3% from last year, according to data from research firm IRI. Supermarkets are also receiving as little as 40% of what they order compared with 90% pre-pandemic, executives have said.

Because of this, WSJ also noted that retailers are rethinking their strategy. Some are carrying fewer flavors or sizes, selling different brands and gathering inventory when possible.

“We locked down turkeys in the second, third week of February,” Jeff Culhane, senior vice president of merchandising for Tops, told WSJ.

See: Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices
Find: How Much Does a Costco Membership Really Save You?

Grocery industry officials warn that shoppers may not find everything they need when it comes to brand, flavor or size for Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. Shoppers should also expect a higher total when they get to the register as retailers pass down cost increases in transportation, labor and commodities.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: September 18, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Grocery Store Shortages Comparable to 2020 — Are You Prepared for Lack of Supply During the Holidays?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Your brain's built-in biases insulate your beliefs from contradictory facts

    These psychological tendencies explain why an onslaught of facts won't necessarily change anyone's mind. Francesco Carta fotografo/Moment via Getty ImagesA rumor started circulating back in 2008 that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. At the time, I was serving as chair of the Hawaii Board of Health. The director and deputy director of health, both appointed by a Republican governor, inspected Obama’s birth certificate in the state records and certified that it was real. I would hav

  • I tried Taco Bell's new chicken sandwich tacos and was surprised by how juicy they tasted

    I tried Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, which features a juicy piece of chicken with a tortilla-chip coating and creamy chipotle sauce.

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Fast-food customers are back, but workers are not. It's triggering major change.

    Fast-food restaurants have a problem: Customers are returning but workers aren't. And, increasingly, neither are their dining rooms.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. A labor squeeze is transforming an industry that has been an enduring and at times controversial symbol of American capitalism. For many fast food workers, the coronavirus pandemic opened new and better-paying alternatives to the demands of hot grills and d

  • Chicago gas station owners say city inspectors shutting them down for minor violations and ‘racist reasons’

    Multiple gas station and convenience store owners across Chicago are calling on the City Council to investigate what they allege are mass shutdowns of their businesses as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s strategy to reduce violence. At a news conference earlier this week, about 15 owners gathered at the shuttered Falcon Fuel station in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side. They alleged ...

  • Erika Jayne Claps Back at Hater Who Says She's Too "Smart" to Shop at T.J. Maxx

    After being sued for $25 million, Erika Jayne was spotted shopping at T.J. Maxx this week, ​prompting some to criticize her bargain-hunting. However, Erika clarified, "I shopped there for years."

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden's shaky claims on jobs, gasoline

    Boasting that government policies can make a difference in improving the economy, President Joe Biden went too far Thursday in taking credit for job growth since taking office. Jeffery Born, an energy-markets expert at Northeastern University, said current gasoline prices are partly a result of production and refining capacity that was knocked offline by Hurricane Ida and other factors – even a shortage of tanker drivers.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • Prince Andrew suffers setback in sex assault case as judge refuses to unseal document

    The Duke of York has suffered an early setback in his US sex assault case after a judge refused to unseal a document that could invalidate the damages claim.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • China losing battle to sell its 'win-win' deals to Congolese

    Much has ground to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, but not the march of Sino-Congolese friendship. Or so the Chinese embassy in Kinshasha is keen to show, amid growing scrutiny of Beijing's activities in the mineral-rich nation.

  • How an Indian startup went from idea to unicorn in less than two years

    Investors say Apna found the right balance between product and market, focused on the tech, and built the right narrative.

  • How to get Social Security right, according to a retirement expert

    An expert told Yahoo Money what people should know about Social Security to help their retirement plans.

  • Russia accused of rigging gas prices to undermine Britain’s economic recovery

    Russia has been accused of increasing gas prices in a bid to undermine Britain and the EU’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Bad for business: World Bank China rigging scandal rattles investors

    LONDON (Reuters) -Some investors and campaigners expressed dismay on Friday at revelations that World Bank leaders pressured staff to boost China's score in an influential report that ranks countries on how easy it is to do business there. They also said the World Bank's subsequent discontinuation of the "Doing Business" series of annual reports could make it harder for investors to assess where to put their money. An investigation by law firm WilmerHale https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16, at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee, found that World Bank chiefs including Kristalina Georgieva - now head of the International Monetary Fund - had applied "undue pressure" to boost China's scores in the "Doing Business 2018" report.

  • The global supply chain isn't improving

    All facets affected, including marine vessels, trucking, warehousing, and rail.

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • China’s Billionaires Are Losing Billions Fast

    Grocers already squirreling away Thanksgiving turkeys, Invesco reportedly in merger talks with State Street’s asset management business, Biden reframes his economic agenda as tax relief for working families, and other news to start your day.

  • A Wisconsin pizza restaurant that's been operating for 64 years is closing down due to the labor shortage

    The owner of Red's Pizza & Catering in Wisconsin is closing the restaurant amid a staff shortage. He said all of his attempts to find workers failed.