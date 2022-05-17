Grocery store worker charged with stabbing co-worker to death inside Brooklyn workplace

A grocery store worker has been charged with stabbing a co-worker to death inside their Brooklyn workplace, police said Tuesday.

Saidalo Abdumalikov is charged with manslaughter for the Monday afternoon stabbing inside the Navruz Supermarket on McDonald Ave. by Avenue O in Midwood.

Abdumalikov, 30, who lists the basement of the supermarket as his residence, allegedly stabbed Ulugbek Gilasov, 38, in the chest as the two clashed at 1:50 p.m.

Gilasov was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center but he couldn’t be saved.

It was not immediately disclosed why the two men were arguing.

Abdumalikov’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.